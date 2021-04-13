Nick Jonas faced a tough decision after The Voice Battles Round leads to a standoff

Nick Jonas felt like an “idiot” after pairing up two singers with equal talent for his battle rounds matchup. Pic credit: NBC

Nick Jonas faced a tough decision after pairing two vocalists with equal talent against one another for the Battles Round of The Voice, leading him to a standoff.

Nick paired singers Bradley Sinclair, 22, and Rachel Mac, 16, for the third and final night of Battles Monday to showcase what the younger competitors of his team could do when put together.

Nick appeared to regret his decision after the duo gave what he said was “the best performance we’ve had in the Battles Round.”

The twosome were tasked with singing a duet of Elton John’s 1970 hit, Your Song.

The duo was given a rare standing ovation from all four coaches.

Nick Jonas, Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Kelsea Ballerini, who filled in for Kelly Clarkson, who was out sick when these episodes filmed were floored by the performance.

What did the coaches think?

Nick claimed that his team members “just gave the best performance we’ve had in the Battles Round.”

John agreed with his fellow coach, “No question.”

“When we have these moments, we remember why we love music,” said John of the battle.

“I don’t know how you decide between what you saw now because they were both perfect,” he continued.

Kelsea commented on the fact that Rachel was only 16-years-old and had great vocal control.

“I wish Kelly could have seen that,” she continued. “I know she’s watching but I wish she could have felt that in the room.”

Blake asked Nick a tough question

Bradley Sinclair and Rachel Mac from Team Nick were paired against one another for a tough Battles Round. Who did Nick Jonas pick? Pic credit: NBC

“How old were you when you had your big breakthough,” Blake asked Nick, who said he was 13.

Blake told Nick that, due to his experience, he should consider that he knows what Rachael would be going through, having experienced this at such a young age himself.

Nick said when he was young and coming up in the business. There were many things he relied on his family, friends, and other mentors to help him along the way. He felt he could help Rachael in that process.

On the other hand, he felt that Bradley had confidence for days.

In the end, Nick picked Rachael to move forward in the competition.

The Voice will move now move to the next phase of the competition next week: The Knockouts.

The show’s mega-mentor will be introduced, Snoop Dogg. Snoop will mentor the artists who have made it through the Battle Rounds as each team prepares for the next phase of the competition, beginning Monday, April 19.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC.