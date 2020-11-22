American Music Awards 2020: Everything you need to know about this year’s AMAs

The 2020 American Music Awards go live on November 22. Empire star Taraji P. Henson will be hosting from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater.
Who are the performers for the 2020 AMAs?
The performers’ line-up this year includes five-time AMA winner Katy Perry. The Teenage Dream artist will sing Only Love in her world premiere broadcast performance. The tune comes from her most recent album entitled Smile.
Bad Bunny with Jhay Cortez, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, Shawn Mendes, BTS, and Dua Lipa will also be in attendance. Each act will entertain at the annual music fest with exclusive performances.
More huge talent taking to the AMA stage will include Nelly, Bell Biv DeVoe, Benny Blanco, Justin Bieber, Machine Gun Kelly, Bebe Rexha featuring Doja Cat, Dan + Shay, Billie Eilish, The Weeknd featuring Kenny G, and Jennifer Lopez and Maluma.
Who are the presenters for the 2020 AMAs?
The full presenter list has not been released as it tends to include surprise guests that are revealed when the American Music Awards show goes live.
However, those already announced for this duty as reported by E! News include Anthony Anderson, Ciara (last year’s American Music Awards host), David Dobrik, Christian Serratos, Kristin Cavallari, Laverne Cox, and Cara Delevingne.
Also on the roster to hand out AMAs?
Paris Hilton, Derek Hough, and Tayshia Adams have been given the honor. So has Machine Gun Kelly’s babe Megan Fox.
Who are the nominees for the 2020 AMAs?
Taylor Swift is up for four 2020 AMA awards. She already boasts the world’s largest fan-voted awards show’s record with 29 past wins. So, if the singer takes one more she will take the AMA title for most wins of all time.
The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch took eight nominations. Megan Thee Stallion earned five nominations. And Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Doja Cat, Bad Bunny, and DaBaby were all nominated for four AMA awards.
A complete list of the nominees follows:
Artist of the Year
Justin Bieber
Post Malone
Roddy Ricch
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
New Artist of the Year
Lewis Capaldi
Doja Cat
DaBaby
Lil Baby
Roddy Ricch
Megan Thee Stallion
Collaboration of the Year
Cardi B (featuring Megan Thee Stallion) — WAP
DaBaby (featuring Roddy Ricch) — Rockstar
Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber — 10,000 Hours
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande — Rain On Me
Megan Thee Stallion (featuring Beyoncé) — Savage Remix
Favorite Social Artist
BTS
Billie Eilish
EXO
Ariana Grande
NCT 127
Favorite Music Video
Doja Cat — Say So
Future (featuring Drake) — Life Is Good
Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande — Rain On Me
Taylor Swift — Cardigan
The Weeknd — Blinding Lights
Favorite Male Artist — Pop/Rock
Justin Bieber
Post Malone
The Weeknd
Favorite Female Artist — Pop/Rock
Dua Lipa
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
Favorite Duo or Group — Pop/Rock
BTS
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Favorite Album — Pop/Rock
Harry Styles — Fine Line
Taylor Swift — Folklore
The Weeknd — After Hours
Favorite Song — Pop/Rock
Lewis Capaldi — Someone You Loved
Dua Lipa — Don’t Start Now
Post Malone — Circles
Roddy Ricch — The Box
The Weeknd — Blinding Lights
Favorite Male Artist — Country
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Favorite Female Artist — Country
Gabby Barrett
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Favorite Duo or Group — Country
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
Favorite Album — Country
Luke Combs — What You See Is What You Get
Blake Shelton — Fully Loaded: God’s Country
Morgan Wallen — If I Know Me
Favorite Song — Country
Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber — 10,000 Hours
Maren Morris — The Bones
Blake Shelton (featuring Gwen Stefani) — Nobody But You
Favorite Male Artist — Rap/Hip-Hop
DaBaby
Juice WRLD
Roddy Ricch
Favorite Female Artist — Rap/Hip-Hop
Cardi B
Nicki Minaj
Megan Thee Stallion
Favorite Album — Rap/Hip-Hop
Lil Baby — My Turn
Lil Uzi Vert — Eternal Atake
Roddy Ricch — Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial
Favorite Song — Rap/Hip-Hop
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion — WAP
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch — Rockstar
Roddy Ricch — The Box
Favorite Male Artist — Soul/R&B
Chris Brown
John Legend
The Weeknd
Favorite Female Artist — Soul/R&B
Jhene Aiko
Doja Cat
Summer Walker
Favorite Album — Soul/R&B
Doja Cat — Hot Pink
Summer Walker — Over It
The Weeknd — After Hours
Favorite Song — Soul/R&B
Chris Brown (featuring Drake) — No Guidance
Summer Walker — Playing Games
The Weeknd — Heartless
Favorite Male Artist — Latin
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Favorite Female Artist — Latin
Becky G
KAROL G
Rosalía
Favorite Album — Latin
Anuel AA — Emmanuel
Bad Bunny — Las Que No Iban a Salir
Bad Bunny — YHLQMDLG
Favorite Song — Latin
Bad Bunny — Vete
Black Eyed Peas and J Balvin — RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)
KAROL G and Nicki Minaj — Tusa
Favorite Artist — Alternative Rock
Billie Eilish
Tame Impala
Twenty One Pilots
Favorite Artist — Adult Contemporary
Lewis Capaldi
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Favorite Artist — Contemporary Inspirational
Lauren Daigle
For King & Country
Kanye West
Favorite Artist — Electronic Dance Music (EDM)
Kygo
Lady Gaga
Marshmello
Favorite Soundtrack
Birds of Prey: The Album
Frozen II
Trolls: World Tour
The 2020 American Music Awards airs live on Sunday, November 22 at 8/7c on ABC.
