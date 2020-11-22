American Music Awards 2020: Everything you need to know about this year’s AMAs

The 2020 American Music Awards go live on November 22. Empire star Taraji P. Henson will be hosting from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater.

Who are the performers for the 2020 AMAs?

The performers’ line-up this year includes five-time AMA winner Katy Perry. The Teenage Dream artist will sing Only Love in her world premiere broadcast performance. The tune comes from her most recent album entitled Smile.

Bad Bunny with Jhay Cortez, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, Shawn Mendes, BTS, and Dua Lipa will also be in attendance. Each act will entertain at the annual music fest with exclusive performances.

More huge talent taking to the AMA stage will include Nelly, Bell Biv DeVoe, Benny Blanco, Justin Bieber, Machine Gun Kelly, Bebe Rexha featuring Doja Cat, Dan + Shay, Billie Eilish, The Weeknd featuring Kenny G, and Jennifer Lopez and Maluma.

Who are the presenters for the 2020 AMAs?

The full presenter list has not been released as it tends to include surprise guests that are revealed when the American Music Awards show goes live.

However, those already announced for this duty as reported by E! News include Anthony Anderson, Ciara (last year’s American Music Awards host), David Dobrik, Christian Serratos, Kristin Cavallari, Laverne Cox, and Cara Delevingne.

Also on the roster to hand out AMAs?

Paris Hilton, Derek Hough, and Tayshia Adams have been given the honor. So has Machine Gun Kelly’s babe Megan Fox.

Who are the nominees for the 2020 AMAs?

Taylor Swift is up for four 2020 AMA awards. She already boasts the world’s largest fan-voted awards show’s record with 29 past wins. So, if the singer takes one more she will take the AMA title for most wins of all time.

The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch took eight nominations. Megan Thee Stallion earned five nominations. And Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Doja Cat, Bad Bunny, and DaBaby were all nominated for four AMA awards.

A complete list of the nominees follows:

Artist of the Year

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

New Artist of the Year

Lewis Capaldi

Doja Cat

DaBaby

Lil Baby

Roddy Ricch

Megan Thee Stallion

Collaboration of the Year

Cardi B (featuring Megan Thee Stallion) — WAP

DaBaby (featuring Roddy Ricch) — Rockstar

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber — 10,000 Hours

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande — Rain On Me

Megan Thee Stallion (featuring Beyoncé) — Savage Remix

Favorite Social Artist

BTS

Billie Eilish

EXO

Ariana Grande

NCT 127

Favorite Music Video

Doja Cat — Say So

Future (featuring Drake) — Life Is Good

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande — Rain On Me

Taylor Swift — Cardigan

The Weeknd — Blinding Lights

Favorite Male Artist — Pop/Rock

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

The Weeknd

Favorite Female Artist — Pop/Rock

Dua Lipa

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Favorite Duo or Group — Pop/Rock

BTS

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Favorite Album — Pop/Rock

Harry Styles — Fine Line

Taylor Swift — Folklore

The Weeknd — After Hours

Favorite Song — Pop/Rock

Lewis Capaldi — Someone You Loved

Dua Lipa — Don’t Start Now

Post Malone — Circles

Roddy Ricch — The Box

The Weeknd — Blinding Lights

Favorite Male Artist — Country

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Favorite Female Artist — Country

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Favorite Duo or Group — Country

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Favorite Album — Country

Luke Combs — What You See Is What You Get

Blake Shelton — Fully Loaded: God’s Country

Morgan Wallen — If I Know Me

Favorite Song — Country

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber — 10,000 Hours

Maren Morris — The Bones

Blake Shelton (featuring Gwen Stefani) — Nobody But You

Favorite Male Artist — Rap/Hip-Hop

DaBaby

Juice WRLD

Roddy Ricch

Favorite Female Artist — Rap/Hip-Hop

Cardi B

Nicki Minaj

Megan Thee Stallion

Favorite Album — Rap/Hip-Hop

Lil Baby — My Turn

Lil Uzi Vert — Eternal Atake

Roddy Ricch — Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial

Favorite Song — Rap/Hip-Hop

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion — WAP

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch — Rockstar

Roddy Ricch — The Box

Favorite Male Artist — Soul/R&B

Chris Brown

John Legend

The Weeknd

Favorite Female Artist — Soul/R&B

Jhene Aiko

Doja Cat

Summer Walker

Favorite Album — Soul/R&B

Doja Cat — Hot Pink

Summer Walker — Over It

The Weeknd — After Hours

Favorite Song — Soul/R&B

Chris Brown (featuring Drake) — No Guidance

Summer Walker — Playing Games

The Weeknd — Heartless

Favorite Male Artist — Latin

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Favorite Female Artist — Latin

Becky G

KAROL G

Rosalía

Favorite Album — Latin

Anuel AA — Emmanuel

Bad Bunny — Las Que No Iban a Salir

Bad Bunny — YHLQMDLG

Favorite Song — Latin

Bad Bunny — Vete

Black Eyed Peas and J Balvin — RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)

KAROL G and Nicki Minaj — Tusa

Favorite Artist — Alternative Rock

Billie Eilish

Tame Impala

Twenty One Pilots

Favorite Artist — Adult Contemporary

Lewis Capaldi

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Favorite Artist — Contemporary Inspirational

Lauren Daigle

For King & Country

Kanye West

Favorite Artist — Electronic Dance Music (EDM)

Kygo

Lady Gaga

Marshmello

Favorite Soundtrack

Birds of Prey: The Album

Frozen II

Trolls: World Tour

The 2020 American Music Awards airs live on Sunday, November 22 at 8/7c on ABC.