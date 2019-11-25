Billie Eilish’s fiery performance at the American Music Awards was literally lit

Billie Eilish picked up two awards at the 2019 American Music Awards last night — and set the stage on fire during a sizzling performance… literally.

The 17-year-old was honored with the Young Artist of the Year award, beating Lizzo, Luke Combs, Lil Naz X, and Ella Mai to win the title, and also won Favorite Artist – Alternative Rock.

But it was her fiery performance — her first ever at an awards show, and which came with a powerful message — that confirmed just why she has become such a hot property in the music industry this year.

As she sang the first verse of All the Good Girls Go to Hell, two small fires burned gently by some fake trees at the back of the stage, but as she hit the chorus the flames and pyrotechnics shot up behind her.

Wearing a T-shirt with an environmental message “No music on a dead planet”, the sparkling orange letters appeared to mirror the flames that started billowing behind her on stage.

The crowd cheered loudly as Eilish danced along the edge of the stage close to the front row, before joined in a raucous rendition of the chorus.

The fucking power in #BillieEilish performance @AMAs “all the good girls go to hell”… like where tf did that came from!? @billieeilish — 🍪 (@bilsmeme) November 25, 2019

Billie Eilish is the coolest fucking girl in the world #AMAs pic.twitter.com/EwP1Gush7k — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) November 25, 2019

Several stars, including Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes and Lizzo, were seen dancing along in the audience.

Eilish gave an emotional acceptance speech for her New Artist of the Year award, admitting that she was shaking as she thanked her fans for making it happen.

She also told how delighted she was to be in the same category, and even the same room, as so many other great musicians, and paid tribute to her co-writer Finneas O’Connell — describing him as “my brother, who’s my best friend” — as well as her whole creative team and her parents.