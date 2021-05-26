Zack Snyder reveals another Batman movie he wants to make

The cover of Dark Knight Returns by Frank Miller Pic credit: DC

Zack Snyder had big plans when he started working for Warner Bros. and created his DCEU. He made his Superman movie, had Superman fight Batman, and planned out a Justice League trilogy.

However, that all fell apart when both Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League were critical disappointments.

The DCEU has moved on, although Warner allowed Snyder to complete his director’s cut of Justice League for HBO Max.

While Snyder has talked a lot about his ideas for the Justice League trilogy, he is now talking about another DC property he would love to direct.

Zack Snyder wants to make Dark Knight Returns

It was obvious in his DCEU movies that Zack Snyder looked to Frank Miller’s Dark Knight Returns when designing Batman.

Miller took Batman to the extreme with his attitude and put the “dark” in the Dark Knight.

In an interview with the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, Snyder said he would love to direct Dark Knight Rises as a live-action movie. He also said it would be outside the DCEU continuity.

“I think it would just be its own thing,” Snyder said. “I would do it 100 percent Watchmen style.”

Watchmen was the Alan Moore comic book series that Snyder turned into a movie in 2009 before he started his work with the DCEU.

“I don’t even think it’d be that expensive, to be honest. It’s pretty gritty,” he said.

Zack Snyder talks ideas for Dark Knight Rises

While the Snyderverse fans want all the actors back, with Ben Affleck as Batman and Henry Cavill as Superman, Zack Snyder said it wouldn’t happen if he made this movie.

Snyder said he would use a new cast and not bring back Affleck or Cavill for the movie.

That makes sense as this story is about a 55-year-old Batman. He retired after Jason Todd’s death and Gotham City fell to the rule of the mafia and mutant gangs.

However, when Joker returns, Batman comes out of retirement only to have the United States Government send Superman in to stop him. The two end up fighting and Green Arrow ends up getting involved as well.

It also introduced a new Robin, with a girl named Carrie Kelley taking on the role.

While Zack Snyder said he would love to make Dark Knight Returns, he likely won’t get the chance. Zack Snyder’s Justice League was almost surely the swan song for him with the DCEU and Snyder has big plans for his Army of the Dead franchise on Netflix.