Zack Snyder reveals a future Batman was his end game in Justice League trilogy

Zack Snyder with Batman and Wonder Woman Pic credit: HBO Max

Zack Snyder has made no secret of the fact he planned out his entire DC franchise from the start, planning to finish it with a trilogy of Justice League movies.

Now, he has revealed what the eventual endgame was for the Justice League universe.

Superman and Lois Lane would have a son, and that son would become the new Batman.

Zack Snyder talks future Batman

Snyder was talking to It’s Gone Viral and said that he would love to direct more Justice League movies.

When asked about it, he said it was all about Lois Lane ending up pregnant and telling the story about her child.

“Lois is definitely pregnant and you would have to then [tell] the story of Lois’ child,” Snyder said. “It would be a big part of the story going forward.”

Snyder also explained why Superman turned evil in the Apocalyptic future in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. It was the same reason Superman turned evil in Injustice: Gods Among Us.

Instead of Joker causing Superman to kill a pregnant Lois Lane in Injustice, Darkseid ended up killing a pregnant Lois Lane in Justice League 2.

It was also Lois Lane’s death, as well as the death of Superman’s unborn child, that drove him to lose control and eventually joining Darkseid’s side thanks to the Anti-Life Equation.

“I think the version with Lois, that she’s pregnant with Clark’s child, is a wrinkle that is slightly different from that version, but we had that figured out,” Snyder said.

What happens to Superman’s child?

As Snyder has said before, it was up to Batman and the other survivors to go back in time and stop all this from happening.

In this interview, Snyder admitted Batman made the “ultimate sacrifice.”

“In that moment, [Batman] does the right thing and sacrifices himself. Superman doesn’t succumb to the Anti-Life Equation,” Snyder explained to Vanity Fair. “Then the final movie has Aquaman leading the forces of Atlantis, Diana leading forces of Themyscira, and Superman and Flash leading the forces of [humans] against Darkseid in a giant war.”

The third movie would show a future where a new Batman came onto the scene.

The entire Zack Snyder run would have finished with a “Lord of the Rings-like finale,” and it would show a 20-year time jump.

“It was going to be Lois and Superman’s son,” Snyder said. “He doesn’t have any powers, and then he was going to end up being the new Batman.”