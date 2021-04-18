Zack Snyder supports #RestoreTheSnyderVerse fan movement

Pic credit: Warner Bros.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League was a release made possible by the fans. After the controversial release of the Joss Whedon theatrical version, fans demanded more.

Thus began the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement, a fan-supported hashtag that pushed for the Zack Snyder version of Justice League. The movement went from a trending social media topic to much more.

The people behind the movement raised money for charity, purchased billboards, and even got Zack Snyder’s attention. Snyder supported the movement, providing legitimacy to something that originally was looked upon as the futile cries of fans.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League release on HBO Max can be directly traced back to this movement. And now, another movement is taking hold, with a new demand to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse.

Zack Snyder shows supports to the new #RestoreTheSnyderVerse movement.

When speaking at Justice Con, Snyder shared his support for the new campaign.

“It is a concept that I think shows reverence for the work. In that way, whatever it results in I have no idea. Most likely nothing. … The reverence for the work is something I would never dismiss or in any way say I don’t respect.” Zack Snyder, Justice Con

Pic credit: HBO Max

Initially, Snyder’s comments seem more like he is just being polite. He mentions that he would never say no to making “another one” because it would be rude.

But given Snyder’s support behind the previous movement, it can also be a way for him to test the waters before the movement grows into something more.

What would be involved in restoring the Snyder-Verse?

Pic credit: Warner Bros.

Zack Snyder’s original vision with the DC Extended Universe involved multiple movies, including a multi-part Justice League saga. Much of his original vision had to be changed due to the box office and critical receptions of movies like Batman V. Superman and the theatrical Justice League.

It’s not entirely clear what the #RestoreTheSndyerVerse movement wants. With #ReleaseTheSnyderCut, there was an actual cut of Snyder’s movie that could be completed and released.

Whereas, the Snyder-Verse returning would mean producing brand new films. Like a sequel to Zack Snyder’s Justice League, based on the newly shot epilogue sequence of the movie.

There might even be additional movies that have to be filmed and essentially brand new productions. And it’s unlikely that Warner Bros and DC Films would be willing to invest that much more into the Snyder Verse, something they consider a dead end to begin with.

Despite how unlikely, fans are still clamoring to restore the Snyder verse. And now, with Zack Snyder himself supporting the movement, it might be one step closer to coming to fruition.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is now streaming on HBO Max.