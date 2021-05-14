Deborah Snyder explains why Justice League’s viewing numbers don’t matter

Zack Snyder directing Justice League. Pic credit: Warner Bros.

There are several people who suggested Zack Snyder’s Justice League did monstrous numbers on the streaming service.

However, there are other reports that many viewers never finished it and stopped partially through. This lowers the viewer total of those who watched the entire movie.

Other sources claim more people watched Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max than Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

There is one big problem.

HBO Max won’t release viewing numbers for Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Snyder’s wife and producing partner Deborah Snyder said the viewing numbers don’t matter, anyway.

Deborah Snyder on Justice League’s success

Deborah Snyder, Zack’s wife and his production partner for his movies, spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Snyder said it disappointed her that HBO Max won’t let them know any official numbers. This means not only do fans not really know how the movie did, but neither do the filmmakers.

This also means the people who talked about how many people watched Zack Snyder’s Justice League and how many turned it off partially through are not accurate either.

Only secondary sources that tracks viewing habits on streaming services have any numbers and they are all estimates.

However, Snyder said that the amount of people who watched Zack Snyder’s Justice League means nothing concerning the movie’s success.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League’s true success

Deborah Snyder said getting the movie in front of as many people as possible is important, but it is not what is most important.

“It’s about telling stories and getting your stories to as many people as possible. Yes, there might be an excitement about how it does. Everyone is a little competitive, but they are taking chances on films that would not be getting made,” Snyder explained.

Deborah said that the true success was delivering Zack’s version of Justice League to his fans.

“In my experience, the creative freedom and support along the way — not a fight — support in the director’s vision, has been really great,” Snyder said. “In terms of the box office, yeah, it’s good to know, but you usually know if people like it or not.”

Deborah Snyder would like to know the numbers, though it isn’t what is important.

“For us, it wasn’t about that. It was about completing Zack’s vision. Something that because of our tragedy turned into something really ugly and distorted, and having a chance to set it right,” Snyder said.

“The love from the fans for that film and for Zack’s vision and to be We had been developing this world and Zack’s version of that world for over ten years… So for us, it was a nice way to get closure and also for people to see what it was meant to be,” she concluded.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is currently streaming on HBO Max.