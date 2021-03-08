When is Yes Day coming to Netflix? What is it about?

Everly Carganilla as Ellie Torres and Julian Lerner as Nando Torres. Pic credit: Netflix

Ever since the trailer was released for the upcoming family comedy Yes Day, fans have been idly standing by and waiting for the movie to premiere on Netflix.

Yes Day has an all-star cast, featuring actors Jennifer Garner (Alias, 13 Going on 30), Edgar Ramirez (American Crime Story), Jenna Ortega (You), and comedian Fortune Feimster (The Mindy Project).

Who created Yes Day?

Yes Day is based on the book by the New York Times bestselling authors Amy Krouse Rosenthal and Tom Lichtenheld.

The movie is directed by Miguel Arteta who previously directed the movie adaptation of Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day which starred Jennifer Garner and Steve Carrell. Arteta has also directed single episodes of The Office, New Girl, and The Carrie Diaries.

The script for Yes Day was adapted by Justin Malen who wrote the comedies Office Christmas Party and Father Figures. Malen also wrote the script for the upcoming Clifford the Big Red Dog movie adaptation.

Arteta has brought up how close this movie is to Jennifer Garner’s heart and he admitted that she was the one who brought the idea of this book adaptation to him.

He said, “Justin Malen, the other producers and I would turn to her a lot throughout the writing of the script and during production because she had lived through this — she has Yes Days with her own family that bring so much joy to her.”

The director also commented on the support he received to diversify the movie family. He expressed that all of the producers were committed to center a multiracial and bilingual family.

He shared, “I have never heard a quicker yes when I said, ‘Would you guys be open to casting the husband as Latino?’ And, for me, it was a great treat because I’m Latino and that meant the kids would also be Latino.”

When is Yes Day coming to Netflix?

Yes Day premieres on Netflix this week. It will be released in the United States on March 12.

What is Yes Day?

Yes Day follows the lives of the Torres family. Parents Allison and Carlos are tired of “always feeling like they have to say no to their kids and co-workers” so they decide to take up the Yes Day challenge. This indicates that “for 24 hours the kids make the rules.”

As one can expect, this adventure of being controlled by the wants of a teenager and young children will bring the family into a myriad of wild scenarios. However, one can only hope that through this experience, the family will find themselves growing closer.

