Twister 2 is trending because people don’t want a sequel

Twister 2 is trending this morning as a debate rages over if movie fans want to see a sequel to the 1996 classic about tornado chasers. And currently, those who are against the idea appear to be winning.

Written by husband and wife team, Michael Crichton and Anne-Marie Martin, and directed by Jan de Bont, Twister was a fantastic disaster movie.

The film followed the trials and tribulations of a group of ramshackle storm chasing researches during a particularly severe outbreak of tornadoes in Oklahoma.

Starring Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton, there have been debates and rumors about whether there could or should be a sequel since the original film first hit theaters.

Fans took to Twitter say ‘no’ to Twister 2

One fan said it would only be for money. They quoted Bill Paxton’s character when he accused his rival (played Cary Elwes) of only hunting twisters for money.

“If they’re making Twister 2, they’re in it for the money… not the science.”

If they’re making Twister 2, they’re in it for the money… not the science. pic.twitter.com/97ioPruByh — Andrew Hanover (@HanoverAndrew) June 10, 2020

Another fan questioned how another Twitter could take place without leading man Bill Paxton.

They wrote: “Twister 2 without this guy? Game over, man. Game over.” The ‘game over’ is, of course, a nod to another Bill Paxton movie role in Aliens.

Bill Paxton sadly passed away in 2017 after suffering a stroke following heart surgery.

Twister 2 without this this guy? Game over, man. Game over. pic.twitter.com/D8zIVYXzrS — Harrison Smith (@HarrisonSmith85) June 10, 2020

Others responded, wondering how they could do a sequel without Philip Seymour Hoffman.

Jessica Moon echoed these sentiments that a sequel would “never be able to recapture the energy of the original.”

They also praised the original for it’s “nonsensical, awful CGI cows, and SO. MUCH. DRAMA. Perfection.”

No Twister 2, please. Both Bill Paxton and Philip Seymour Hoffman are dead, and you'll never be able to recapture the energy of the original. It's always been a guilty pleasure watch of mine…just…no. Nonsensical, awful CGI cows, and SO. MUCH. DRAMA. Perfection Oh, and food. pic.twitter.com/0ijxYvt1pc — Jessica Moon ❤️💛💙 (@jhlmoon) June 10, 2020

Another commentator noted how a sequel made 24 years after the original would need all different actors, and as it’s a whole new era, the movie would have a very different feel to it.

Twister 2? The original was too good, you can’t make a sequel after 24 years! It wouldn’t feel right with different actors now in a completely different era. No way. — Tyler Reidy (@TJReidy4203) June 10, 2020

Not many were in favor of a sequel to Twister

Obviously, not everyone is against the idea; one Twitter user even had an idea for a plot.

Twister 2 is trending and I'm in. Bill Paxton was killed by an F5 and now Helen Hunt and Jamie Gertz are out for revenge. Twister 2, This time it's personal….even though it was also personal in the first one. — Shaun Ramirez (@SuperShaunTendo) June 10, 2020

The movie grossed $140 million more than Mission: Impossible, which was released the same year and came second only to the mega-blockbuster, Independence Day.

Twister was one of the few films made in the 1990s that grossed over $500 million and hasn’t had a sequel, remake, or a franchise.

And while there have been countless rumors of a sequel, none has ever materialized, and we’re unlikely to get one in the near future as there are currently no plans.

