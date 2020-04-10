Trolls World Tour: Where can you rent it and how much does it cost to watch?

With the kids at home and tension and cabin fever being sky high, what better time for a movie release to help distract the children, right?

Well, Trolls World Tour is finally available to stream at home for families in quarantine.

The animated sequel from Universal was one of several films that either became delayed or pushed to VOD due to theaters shutting down — this includes films such as Wonder Woman 1984 and A Quiet Place Part II.

But many parents are probably asking themselves how to access the movie online. Here is how to stream Trolls World Tour online right now.

What is Trolls World Tour about?

Trolls World Tour is the sequel to the 2016 smash hit that featured Justin Timberlake as the voice of Branch and Anna Kendrick as Poppy.

The new sequel is said to take the lead characters on a journey of discovering a group of Troll tribes who all have various tastes in music.

And as the premise describes, each of these musical tribes has its own genre, such as “funk, country, techno, classical, pop, and rock.”

The last film was a surprise hit commercially, theatrically, and musically. The film itself grossed $346 million worldwide on a budget of $125 million, which is impressive for a franchise inspired by dolls.

Furthermore, Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop The Feeling” reigned over the worldwide charts in 17 countries, including the US, and the album was certified platinum.

This is not an easy accomplishment these days in the world of online offerings such as Spotify, making album sales not as high as they used to be.

Given the original’s accolades, it’s not a surprise a sequel would inevitably find its way in development on both screens big and small.

It’s just unfortunate Dreamworks and Universal were put in a situation that digital had to be the platform.

Where can you rent Trolls World Tour and how much does it cost?

Beginning today, April 10, 2020, families can rent Trolls World Tour wherever VOD is offered.

Platforms such as Amazon Prime Rental and FandangoNow are both offering the film for rental at the price of $19.99.

While this cost might seem high, consumers must keep in mind, the filmmakers have to make back the cost of production, considering it will most likely take a loss with it not being offered in theaters.

Plus, consider the fact that one parent taking two kids to see the movie in theaters would have cost over $20 not including the concession stand costs, so this is actually quite the deal.

Once consumers purchase the rental of Trolls World Tour, they have 30 days to start the film, but once they hit play, a 48-hour window is given to finish the movie before playback ends.

So to all the parents who need to distract their kids while working from home, a 48-hour escape has been gifted in the form of $20.

Trolls World Tour is available for rental on all Video-On-Demand platforms now.