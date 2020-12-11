Triple 9 is smashing it on Netflix even though it’s old and most people have never heard of it

Back in 2016, the movie season started off with a bang with hits such as Deadpool and Zootopia making a giant wave in ticket sales for weeks. And because of this a decent (but forgettable) action movie called Triple 9 with a star-studded cast became overlooked.

But thanks to the new feature on Netflix which shows the Top 10 most streamed shows on the service, Triple 9 has captured another 15 minutes of fame. Currently, the 2016 film sits at #6 on the Netflix ranking and was at #2 earlier in the week.

This seems to be a trend lately with unknown action films such as The 2nd finding an audience on the platform. Is this another action movie on Netflix worth watching?

What is this Triple 9 movie and why are Netflix viewers excited about it? Let’s discuss what the resurgence is all about.

Triple 9 on Netflix: What is it about?

The movie was directed by John Hillcoat, who previously made The Road and Lawless. Most of Hillcoat’s archive has a Western-ish tone to them, even if they are not in the Western genre.

Triple 9 is no different with a cops and robbers angle, only here it involves corrupt cops and criminals working together to pull a heist off.

Triple 9 contains a massive cast that would surprise viewers, especially since it slipped under the radar back in 2016. This cast includes Casey Affleck, Anthony Mackie, Aaron Paul, Kate Winslet, Norman Reedus of The Walking Dead, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Woody Harrelson, and Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot.

Again, majorly impressive casting.

Triple 9 was also a box-office disappointment with a domestic haul of $12 million and a worldwide gross of $23 million. The film itself was made for $20 million but considering the gross, it’s not surprising no one has heard of this movie because no one watched it.

Twitter reacts to Triple 9 on Netflix

Since Triple 9 resurfaced on Netflix, users on Twitter have been going to the platform to exclaim their love and shock about the film. Mainly because of the amazing cast and the fact it’s just now being heard about in 2020.

Back in the 2000s, a movie that bombed in theaters usually had a second chance on home video. It seems Netflix has become the second chance market for the new generation based on the online response.

Here are a few of the responses from Twitter users.

Having seen the film back in 2016, at the time, the movie came off as mostly forgettable. This is considering other films such as The Town which seemed to heavily influence efforts such as Triple 9 and Den of Thieves.

But maybe Triple 9 is worth a revisit in 2020. With a pandemic weighing heavily on all of us, it might just be the movie to give viewers an escape from the current reality.

Triple 9 is streaming now on Netflix.