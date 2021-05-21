Three Marvel stars joining Rian Johnson’s Knives Out sequel on Netflix

Batista, Agatha Harkness and Bruce Banner Pic credit: Marvel

Netflix has a deal with Rian Johnson to bring two Knives Out sequels to the streaming service after the original movie was a massive success.

Now, the casting news for Knives Out 2 is looking to be as big as the cast for the original movie.

That first Knives Out movie saw an all-star cast that included Daniel Craig in the lead role and a cast of suspects that included Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Katherine Langford, and Michael Shannon.

Christopher Plummer was also in the movie, portraying the murdered man.

Now, the cast for Knives Out 2 is building its incredible cast, including three members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Knives Out 2 building its cast

Three popular actors from the Marvel Cinematic Universe have joined the Knives Out sequel.

Dave Bautista was the first MCU name announced. This is another big role for the man who played Drax the Destroyer in the Guardians of the Galaxy. Bautista also appeared in the new Netflix movie Army of the Dead.

Up next is Kathryn Hahn. This is the actress who enjoyed her breakout role in WandaVision as Agatha Harkness.

Finally, Edward Norton will appear in the movie. Norton was in the second-ever MCU movie, as Bruce Banner in The Incredible Hulk.

They join Daniel Craig, who is returning as the esteemed private detective, Benoit Blanc.

Also joining the movie is Janelle Monáe, who made her name in Hidden Figures and Moonlight. She is also a musician and picked up two Grammy nominations for her album Dirty Computer.

Kate Hudson also signed on for the movie.

Leslie Odom Jr. signs on for Knives Out

The latest cast announcement was an even bigger one.

Leslie Odom Jr. joined the cast of Knives Out 2.

Odom Jr. made his name thanks to his role in Hamilton, where he won a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for his portrayal as Aaron Burr. He also won a Grammy in 2016 for Best Musical Theater Album.

He gained even more traction in 2020, where he starred in One Night in Miami and picked up an Oscar nomination for his role as singer Sam Cooke. He also picked up nominations from the BAFTA Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, and Critics Choice Movie Awards.

Odom also wrote the song Speak Now for One Night in Miami, earning an Oscar and Golden Globe nomination, as well as winning Best Song from the Critics Choice Awards.