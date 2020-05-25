The Outpost starring Orlando Bloom and Scott Eastwood to be released July 2

Moviegoers have reason to celebrate after it’s been announced that The Outpost, starring Orlando Bloom and Scott Eastwood, will be hitting theaters from July 2.

With most cinemas on hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this announcement heralds a possible return to some semblance of movie-going normality.

Variety states that no less than 500 movie theaters will be involved in screening the movie through Fathom Events on July 2. The special screening will be followed by a traditional cinema run.

Russell Crowe’s Unhinged is released day before The Outpost

It will be released hot on the heels of Russell Crowe’s Unhinged, which is expected to hit movie theaters on July 1.

Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt said: “As we lead into Independence Day weekend, we are honored to partner with Screen Media again, with this being the first of many first-run films on our calendar.”

“Screen Media realizes the value and importance of the theatrical experience as much as we do, so it’s a partnership we look forward to continuing,” he added.

The Outpost is based on a real battle

The gritty looking movie is partly based on a true story, as documented in Jake Tapper’s non-fiction book The Outpost: An Untold Story of American Valor. It tells the tale of when 400 Taliban insurgents attacked US soldiers in the Battle of Kamdesh in 2009.

A small unit of US soldiers were based at the remote Combat Outpost Keating in a deep valley surrounded by mountains when they were attacked by superior numbers. The battle turned into the bloodiest engagement for American forces in the whole Afghan War.

The film is directed by Rod Lurie of The Contender and The Last Castle fame, and as well as Eastwood and Bloom, there are also starring roles for Caleb Landry Jones, Jack Kesy, Taylor John Smith, Jacob Scipio, and Milo Gibson.

It’s going to be a big year for Orlando Bloom, given his fiancee, Katy Perry announced she was pregnant back in March. Bloom also has a nine-year-old son named Flynn, whom he had with his ex-wife, model Miranda Kerr; however, this will be his and Perry’s first child together.

Movie fans have had to make do recently with streaming services such as Amazon Prime and Netflix. Netflix’s recently released Extraction with Chris Hemsworth hit the record books when massive numbers streamed the movie. The moviemakers have already announced an upcoming sequel.

The Outpost is scheduled to be in cinemas from July 2.