Tall Girl 2 is currently in production confirmed by lead actor Ava Michelle, Netflix audiences are left dissatisfied

Ava Michelle stars as Jodi Kreyman in Tall Girl. Pic credit: Netflix

Fans have been closely following rumors about a sequel to Tall Girl since December 2020. However, it has recently been confirmed that the movie is currently in production.

Tall Girl follows 16-year-old Jodi Kreyman (Ava Michelle) who stands at over six feet tall. Her height subjects her to microaggressions and bullying from her high school peers leaving her insecure. As one can expect from a coming-of-age movie, Jodi learns to accept and embrace her differences and grow from the childish behavior of those around her.

Tall Girl wouldn’t be properly equipped if it didn’t have an enticing love story. Throughout the movie, Jodi’s best friend Jack Dunkleman expresses his affection towards her, which she avoids due to their height differences. She ends up falling head over heels for a foreign exchange student — and that doesn’t go well. After a sweet gesture towards the end, she finds herself kissing Jack.

Confirmation of Tall Girl 2

This past December, Discussing Film got their hands on an exclusive confirming that a sequel to Tall Girl was in the works. Editor-in-Chief Jacob Fisher wrote, “We have learned that a sequel to Tall Girl is in the works at Netflix.”

Throughout the article, it is confirmed that writer Sam Wolfson will return to write the script for the sequel, and the production companies and executives will remain the same. The article also gave insight into what to expect in Tall Girl 2.

Fisher shared, “As for the plot of this sequel, it is expected to follow Jodi as the popular girl after her rise to power in the first film. However, she begins to feel the pressure of popularity which causes problems with her relationship with Dunkleman.”

While fans took this news with a grain of salt as Netflix and the Tall Girl cast and crew have stayed quiet on the subject, lead actor Ava Michelle recently shared a video on her Instagram confirming that the sequel is in production.

This hilarious video features many of the movie’s cast members like Sabrina Carpenter, Angela Kinsey and Griffin Gluck. Michelle captioned it, “So excited to finally announce that we are currently in production for Tall Girl 2! So incredibly grateful. Let’s do this thang.”

How are people reacting to Tall Girl 2?

The first Tall Girl movie wasn’t well-received as many audience members found it to be problematic and critics labeled it as “uninspiring.” This narrative and backlash seem to be following the recent confirmation of its sequel.

Affinity Magazine has summarized the controversy well. They tweeted, “Get prepared for some more pretentious first-world problems because Tall Girl 2’s filming is reportedly underway.”

The images shared pull a quote directly from the movie where the thin, white and blonde Jodi says, “You think your life is hard? I’m a high school junior wearing size 13 Nikes.”

Get prepared for some more pretentious first world problems, because "Tall Girl 2"'s filming is reportedly underway. pic.twitter.com/NDZ9ymr46b — Affinity Magazine (@TheAffinityMag) April 14, 2021

In light of this news, many Netflix watchers are also left wondering why their favorite programs have been canceled, or yet to be renewed. For example, Julie and the Phantoms fans are still waiting for news about a second season and this series sits at 93% on Rotten Tomatoes and a 8.4 on IMDb.

These ratings contrast heavily against Tall Girls’ 43% on Rotten Tomatoes and 5.2 on IMDb. Additionally, Julie and the Phantoms have a higher Google audience rating and more fan reviews — demonstrating its strong and large fanbase.

One Julie and the Phantoms fan tweeted, “Netflix are making a Tall Girl 2 movie but they won’t renew Julie and The Phantoms. Make it make sense.”

Netflix are making a Tall Girl 2 movie but they won’t renew Julie and The Phantoms… make it make sense pic.twitter.com/u9GqO7mDJd — Jade (@jadelmasterson) April 12, 2021

Similar sentiments have been expressed for the show The Society and the movie Work It — which also stars Sabrina Carpenter and has shared no information about an upcoming sequel.

Tall Girl 2 is currently in production.