Taika Waititi makes a bold promise for Thor: Love & Thunder

Chris Hemsworth as Thor. Pic credit: Marvel

Taika Waititi is making a bold prediction on Thor: Love & Thunder.

The Oscar-winning writer/director is claiming the latest entry in the Thunder God’s saga could be the best Marvel movie yet, which is a very high bar to cross.

The new Thor

While plot details are tight, it appears Thor: Love & Thunder picks up some time after Avengers: Endgame, where Thor left Earth to join the Guardians of the Galaxy.

The major focus of the plot will be Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) coming into powers of her own to become a Thunder Goddess.

The film got a massive push with Russell Crowe revealing he’s playing the Greek God Zeus, introducing other pantheons into the MCU.

Speaking to Australia’s Weekend Today program, Waititi gushed on how well the film was going and calling it the best Marvel film yet.

“Great – we’ve got four weeks left, I can see light at the end of the tunnel. It might be the best Marvel film ever!”

Waititi also praised Hemsworth’s performance in the film. “He is a funny guy, he’s a good friend, and he’s also someone that you just want to hang out with all the time,” Waititi said. “And I think that’s all you really want from a superhero or a main character in your movie.”

The humor returning

Thor and Loki from Thor: Ragnarok. Pic credit: Marvel

One of the significant touches Waititi brought to Thor: Ragnarok was a wonderful sense of humor that Hemsworth was able to handle well.

That led to the actor playing the “Fat Thor” in Avengers: Endgame, with the actor admitting he enjoyed reveling in the fat suit.

The new film looks to continue that as set pics show a play that tells the events of Thor: Ragnarok, which includes Matt Damon as Loki, Hemsworth’s real-life brother Luke as a fake Thor, and Melissa McCarthy as Hela.

Also returning for the sequel are Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie and Jamie Alexander as Lady Sif. It’s also expected the Guardians will have a cameo while Christian Bale plays Gorr the God Butcher.

The movie was expected to be released on February 22, 2022. However, in their newly released Phase 4 sizzle reel, Marvel revealed its new release date is May 6.

While it’s possible the delay is to give post-production more time, it’s more likely that Marvel intends for the film to be a huge summer release (as well as distance it further from March’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness).

Fans won’t have to wait long for Thor-related material as June sees the release of the Disney+ Loki series where Tom Hiddleston plays Thor’s conniving brother on an interesting new journey.

With a new summer release date and Waititi’s words, it may be the Thunder God’s new adventure lives up to its promise as a MCU classic.

Thor: Love & Thunder premiering May 6, 2022.