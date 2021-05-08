Jeffrey Dean Morgan has an expiration date on possible Batman role

Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Thomas Wayne Pic credit: Warner Bros

Fans have dreamed of Jeffrey Dean Morgan returning to the role he took on in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice.

For those who don’t remember, Morgan played Thomas Wayne in the flashback scene to Bruce Wayne’s parent’s murders.

When Warner Bros. announced that the DCEU was using Flashpoint as the story for The Flash movie, fans wondered if Morgan would return as Thomas Wayne.

Sign up for our Movie newsletter!

Why would Jeffrey Dean Morgan return to DCEU?

In the DC Comics series Flashpoint, Flash went back in time to save his mother from dying. He succeeded, but his actions had a major fallout.

The entire world changed.

This one moment caused Bruce Wayne to die as a child, and his parents lived. Thomas Wayne became Batman, but a very different Batman.

Batman in the Flashpoint world killed and was a very brutal fighter. Not only that, but Martha Wayne also lived and became this world’s Joker.

Flash teamed up with Batman and Cyborg to free a weakened Superman, locked up and out of the sun for years. By the time the heroes figured out how to undo what Flash created, it created the New 52.

That is what Flashpoint will lead to in the movies, creating a new world.

Many fans wanted to see Jeffrey Dean Morgan return as Thomas Wayne. Fans have watched Morgan become a major cult favorite, with roles as Comedian in The Watchmen, John Winchester in Supernatural, and Negan in The Walking Dead.

However, with Michael Keaton signed to portray Batman in The Flash, many fans think he might be Thomas Wayne in the movie.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan sets a timetable

Jeffrey Dean Morgan knows fans want to see him return as Thomas Wayne, and he would make that move and play the character again.

However, he told CinePOP there is a timetable and after that, it will be too late to play the character.

“Look, the top of my list has always been Batman. That’s always been my favorite superhero and talking about Flashpoint has been very fun. I get asked about it a lot. I love the story of Flashpoint. Who knows? Who knows with DC? Who knows how these franchises work?” Morgan said.

“I suppose I probably have a two or three year window and then I’m gonna be too old. There’s no way. Look, I’m available. Everybody knows I’m available. I say I’m available, I’ve been saying it for five years. We’ll see what happens.”

The Flash hits theaters on November 4, 2022.