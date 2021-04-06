James Gunn updates progress on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 starts shooting soon. Pic credit: Marvel

James Gunn is working hard to get The Suicide Squad ready for its 2021 release and is producing the upcoming Peacemaker HBO Max series, which makes Marvel fans curious about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

The good news is that the movie isn’t going to sit unmade much longer.

James Gunn updates Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

A fan asked James Gunn on Twitter when he would start filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and the director responded.

According to Gunn, he will start filming the movie this year.

That is great news.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 should already be in theaters, but Marvel fired Gunn from the project after decade-old jokes resurfaced on Twitter. However, sensible heads prevailed and Marvel brought Gunn back.

However, by that time, Warner Bros. had already hired him to direct a DC Comics movie in The Suicide Squad.

That put Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 off and when Gunn wrote a Peacemaker series as a spinoff from The Suicide Squad, the Marvel movie looked even further into the future.

This year. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 4, 2021

Gunn said they will start filming this year, which should put it on pace for the previously estimated Marvel movie release of 2023.

Right now, the 2022 releases include Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (March 25), Thor: Love & Thunder (May 6), Black Panther 2 (July 8), and Captain Marvel 2 (November 11).

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will surely come out after those, although the characters will appear in Thor: Love & Thunder in 2022 to keep fans entertained.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

There is little known about the story behind Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

The team, minus Gamora, will appear in Thor: Love & Thunder, so fans will catch up with what they have been up to since Avengers: Endgame at that time.

However, there are some clues to what fans might expect. For one thing, there is a new Gamora out there running around, one that is not the same beloved team member from the first two movies.

With both Peter Quill’s love for Gamora and Nebula wanting to bring back her sister, this should play a large role in the movie.

There was also a 2019 interview with James Gunn after Marvel let him go where he mentioned Rocket was going to see his journey completed in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

“I relate to Rocket and I feel compassion for Rocket, but I also feel like his story has not been completed,” Gunn told Deadline. “He has an arc that started in the first movie, continued into the second and goes through Infinity War and Endgame, and then I was set to really finish that arc in Guardians 3.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 should hit theaters in 2023.