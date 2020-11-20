Is Megan is Missing on Netflix?

The movie Megan is Missing recently went viral thanks to the video-sharing app TikTok. That’s led to plenty of curiosity about the film, which has a short running time and an important message.

As of this writing, the movie is about a decade old but still brings a strong statement regarding teenagers and the dangers their online activities can bring.

Viewers are now interested in checking out the film but wondering if they can see Megan is Missing on Netflix, Hulu, or other online services. Here are some key details about the film and where to watch it.

What is Megan is Missing about?

The movie Megan is Missing is from 2011 and is a crime thriller and drama movie that delivers a cautionary tale about online safety.

Presented found-footage style, the film tells the story of a 14-year-old girl, Megan, and her friend, Amy. The teens spend time online chatting with guys and posting images and videos of themselves.

Megan ends up going to meet a guy she’s chatted with named Josh for a date. After that, Megan goes missing, which leads her friend to try to figure out what happened.

It’s considered a psychological thriller and also horror, with some viewers becoming terrified or traumatized after seeing it recently. However, due to its recent resurgence in popularity, it’s led to more people trying to see it.

The movie carries a run time of just over one hour and 25 minutes and is Not Rated (NR), but it contains some tough scenes or images.

Michael Goi wrote and directed the movie based on real abduction cases, although his film isn’t a true story. He also just learned in early November 2020 of it going viral from star actress Amber Perkins.

Although the movie came out in 2011, there are still plenty of true stories about online dangers that make Megan is Missing so poignant in the present day. The film comes with a strong warning from Goi himself that it is quite gruesome in nature in some parts.

The same goes for the movie’s trailer, as seen below. Watch at your own discretion as this is a tough movie and topic for many to stomach. According to a Pink Vanilla report, the film was even banned in New Zealand due to its content.

Is the movie available on Netflix or Hulu?

As of this report, Megan is Missing isn’t amongst the available movies for streaming on the Netflix platform. The movie isn’t available for Hulu subscribers either. However, there are other options as far as renting and watching the movie online.

One of the current options is the Amazon Prime Video Store, where Megan is Missing costs just $1.99 to rent for streaming, as of this report.

In addition to Amazon, it’s available for $3.99 to rent in standard definition on YouTube. The movie was previously available for rental in Apple’s iTunes Store.

Megan is Missing is available for rental at Amazon Prime Video and YouTube.