Injustice: Gods Among Us movie coming from Warner Bros.

Batman vs Superman in Injustice. Pic credit: DC Comics

An evil Superman is coming as Warner Bros. announced the hit comic book series/video game franchise Injustice: Gods Among Us is getting the movie treatment.

Injustice will be the next in the successful line of the DC animated movie universe, following the upcoming two-part Batman: The Long Halloween.

Injustice movie coming from DC animation

Warner Bros. released minimal details about this new DC animated feature, other than the movie is arriving next on the schedule.

Sign up for our Movie newsletter!

With the second part of Batman: The Long Halloween coming this fall, a sneak peek could arrive on that Blu-ray release.

At last year’s DC FanDome virtual event, Injustice co-creator Ed Boon answered questions about the possibility of creating Injustice 3.

“I wish we could talk but at the moment we have nothing to announce, but we appreciate the desire to see it,” Boon said.

Fans will get more Injustice, but which Injustice is coming to the animated movie?

What is Injustice: Gods Among Us?

There are two different versions of Injustice: Gods Among Us.

The first is the video game franchise, and the second is Tom Taylor’s comic book series that vastly expanded on the story.

The game saw characters battling, with a storyline flowing throughout the gameplay.

The comics went into greater detail, focusing on this world’s dark corners.

DC’s Injustice: Gods Among Us started with Joker using his toxins to make Superman hallucinate, believing his pregnant wife Lois Lane was Doomsday.

He flew Doomsday into space only to realize the truth. By that time, Lois was dead.

Superman lost it. He returned to Earth and punched a hole through Joker’s chest, killing him instantly as Batman watched in horror.

After this, Superman became the world’s dictator, bringing his own style of justice. Wonder Woman and other characters joined his side.

Meanwhile, Batman set out to stop the now deadly Superman, and picked up his own allies to follow him, starting a DC Civil War.

Many heroes died before fans realized this was an alternate Earth. Batman found a way onto the mainstream DC Earth to ask that Superman for help.

At the moment, we only know an Injustice: Gods Among Us movie is coming from DC animation, and it should arrive in 2022.

We will keep you updated with any voice casting or storyline news as it comes.

Up next for DC animation is Batman: The Long Halloween Part 1, hitting Blu-ray and digital on June 22, 2022. The second part hits later this fall.