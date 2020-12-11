Indiana Jones 5 featuring Harrison Ford is coming with a July 2022 release date

Indiana Jones 5 is coming — featuring Harrison Ford as the adventurer for the final time.

Disney has announced that LucasFilm is producing the fifth installment of the franchise, which will be hitting our screens in July 2022.

As part of Disney Investor Day, the entertainment conglomerate took to Twitter to make a slew of announcements regarding their various projects for the upcoming year.

Sign up for our Movie newsletter!

And one of them was to say that LucasFilm will soon begin work on the fifth installment of the Indiana Jones franchise.

Steven Spielberg already stated that he wouldn’t be directing any more Indiana Jones movies, so we have a brand new director in the form of James Mangold, who is best known for Logan and Ford V. Ferrari.

Harrison Ford returns for 5th Indiana Jones

The really good news for fans of classic Indy, however, is that 78-year-old Harrison Ford will be returning as the adventurous archaeologist.

It was also confirmed that this installment will be the final time the actor stars as Indiana Jones.

Read More The Star Wars hotel: Everything to know about the Galactic Starcruiser experience

There were rumors that Ford would be replaced with Chris Pratt, who was seen as being the most likely to succeed him in the iconic role, but there has been no mention of the Guardians of the Galaxy star.

It was also reported in February that the Hans Solo actor had ruled out anybody other than himself — including Pratt — taking on the role.

In an interview way back in 2013, Harrison told the UK’s Telegraph that it was “perfectly appropriate” for him to return for a fifth movie. He said: “We’ve seen the character develop and grow over a period of time, and it’s perfectly appropriate and okay for him to come back again with a great movie around him where he doesn’t necessarily have to kick as much a**.”

That suggests we could see a more sedate Indiana this time around.

Harrison added: “To me, what was interesting about the character was that he prevailed, that he had courage, that he had wit, that he had intelligence, that he was frightened, and that he still managed to survive. That I can do.”

Jonathan Kasdan and Dan Fogelman are reportedly working alongside Mangold on the script and screenplay, and veteran Indiana Jones producers Frank Marshall and Kathleen Kennedy are also working on the movie.

Fifth Indiana Jones will be out July 2022

According to Disney, the movie is already in pre-production and should be hitting our screens in July 2022.

Disney had a super busy day with all sorts of announcements yesterday, including not one but two Star Wars spin-off series. Following on from the success of The Mandolorian, they will be launching Rangers of the New Republic and Ahsoka Tano, both of which occur in the same timeline as The Mandalorian.