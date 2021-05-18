Hotel Transylvania 4 release date: When is it coming out?

Count Dracula and the Drac Pack return in Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, the fourth installment in the franchise. Pic credit: Sony Pictures Animation

A trailer has arrived for the fourth installment in the popular Hotel Transylvania series, featuring the Drac Pack’s return for their final adventure on the big screen.

This one is called Hotel Transylvania: Transformia and will flip the script on some of the monsters and humans in the story as they find themselves changed into new creatures.

The film has also seen its original release date moved up a bit, which should give fans reason to celebrate, as it’ll open nearly two weeks earlier than originally planned.

So what’s the film about, who’s in it, and when is Hotel Transylvania 4 coming out? Read on for the latest details about the Sony Pictures Animation release date and more.

Hotel Transylvania 4 plot details, first trailer release

The Hotel Transylvania franchise first launched in 2012, and nearly a decade later, the movie series appears to be coming to a close. The final adventure will feature beloved characters from the first three films, including Count Dracula, Johnny Loughran, Mavis Dracula, Wayne, Griffin, Murray, Wanda, and Professor Van Helsing.

In the Transformania film, Professor Van Helsing has created an invention known as the Monsterfication Ray, but something goes wrong. The drastic result of the invention acting up is that it transforms Dracula and his monster friends into humans. That also takes away Dracula’s powers.

Meanwhile, Johnny is transformed into a monster and has to find a cure fast before time runs out.

Check out the first trailer for Hotel Transylvania: Transformia below. It officially arrived on Monday, May 17, and shows some of the fun-filled adventures fans can expect from the final installment.

Genndy Tartakovsky directed the first three movies in the Transylvania series. However, the fourth movie is directed by Jennifer Kluska and Derek Drymon and produced by Alicia Dewey Goldstone. Tartakovsky wrote the story and also worked on the screenplay, so he still has a hand in the franchise’s final movie.

Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez among returning voice cast

The Hotel Transylvania 4 cast features an ensemble of stars providing their voices for the quirky and fun characters in the movie. It includes Andy Samberg, who voices Johnny Loughran, the husband of Mavis and son-in-law of Dracula. Actress and singer Selena Gomez will play Mavis.

A major change comes for Dracula, though. Adam Sandler, who voiced the character in the first three films, did not return for the final installment. Instead, Brian Hull will provide the voice of the animated vampire.

Neither Sony nor Sandler commented on the reason for his departure from the role. However, director Derek Drymon explained why he felt having Hull as Sandler’s replacement worked out for this movie.

“The fact that he turns into a human was a good opportunity to do things a little differently. He could be a little different than he was in the movies, and it would be natural. So, it kind of was the perfect movie to have a person come in and fill those shoes,” Drymon told Screen Rant.

Those fans who enjoyed the WandaVision series on Disney Plus will also be pleased to hear actress Kathryn Hahn is back as the voice of Ericka Van Helsing, Dracula’s wife.

Comedian and actor Jim Gaffigan will voice Dracula’s life-long former nemesis, Professor Van Helsing. Also, back for the fun will be Steve Buscemi as Wayne the werewolf, David Spade as invisible man Griffin, Kevin James as Frank, Molly Shannon as Wanda the werewolf, and Keegan-Michael Key as Murray the mummy.

When is Hotel Transylvania 4 coming out?

Like many other major movies over the past year or so, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania has seen some changes in terms of the release schedule. Sony is planning for an earlier summer release now.

Based on Deadline’s report in early April, Hotel Transylvania 4 release date was scheduled for August 6. However, that would’ve had it up against the Warner Bros./HBO Max film, The Suicide Squad.

The film moved up to July 23, which will still have it competing against an M. Night Shyamalan film, Old. However, fans can now plan to see the Drac Pack in their final big-screen adventure a bit sooner this summer.

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania arrives in theaters on July 23, 2021.