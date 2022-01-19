GAC Family will air movie starring Natasha Bure

Natasha Bure in the Hallmark Channel movie Switched for Christmas. Pic credit: Crown Media

Candace Cameron Bure’s daughter will make her GAC Family debut this weekend when the network airs her film Home Sweet Home.

Natasha Bure stars as Victoria, a vain, self-absorbed barista who pretends to be a Christian and an expert in construction when she meets a handsome minister who builds homes for those in need.

“He does not give her the attention she wants,” Bure said during an interview to promote the movie. “She resorts to kind of faking this whole life for herself of faith and of being very into construction and building. And then the story kind of unravels, and she learns a lot about herself.”

The movie was released in 2020, but this is the first time it will air on GAC Family, a new network founded by former Crown Media CEO Bill Abbott. The network has produced 13 original movies but is also airing films made by other companies.

So far, three Hallmark stars have signed exclusive contracts to make movies for the new network, including Danica McKellar, Jen Lilley, and Trevor Donovan.

Like mother, like daughter

Bure is the daughter of Hallmark star Candace Cameron Bure and hockey player Valeri Bure. She has appeared in two movies alongside her mother, including the 2017 Hallmark film Switched for Christmas.

The 23-year-old actress will also play a teenage version of her mother’s character Aurora Teagarden in an upcoming movie for Hallmark Movies and Mysteries. In Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Haunted by Murder, Cameron Bure’s character becomes concerned when her mother (played by Marilu Henner) buys a house that is allegedly haunted.

In the movie, Aurora has a flashback to when she and her friend visited the house in the middle of the night when they were teenagers. In these scenes, Natasha appears as the young Aurora, trademark red hair and all.

Her own career

In 2021, Bure starred alongside Heather Locklear in the Lifetime movie Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story. She also had lead roles in the films Faith, Hope & Love and The Farmer and The Belle: Saving Santaland.

In an interview with Debbie Matenopoulos and Cameron Mathison, the actress said she credits her mother with helping her to stay grounded while she grew up in Hollywood.

“She had parents that were so grounded, and the way that she was raised is definitely the way that she’s raising us,” she said. “I think that maybe if she had gone off the rails, then maybe it would be a little bit different, but because she is so grounded, she sets a great example for me.”

Home Sweet Home will air on Saturday, January 22, on GAC Family at 12/11c.