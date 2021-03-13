Director Matt Reeves has a special announcement about The Batman

Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne. Pic credit: Warner Brothers

The journey towards a post-production process has begun for the latest take on the Batman mythos.

Since last year, The Batman has gone through various stages of delay due to the pandemic, which forced the production to consider sound stages as the star Robert Pattinson getting COVID-19.

But just like the caped crusader, the team has remained vigilant and with today’s news, they are ready to begin doing the work to bring it into theaters.

This all stems from an announcement by director Matt Reeves saying that today will be the last day of filming. Here is the exciting news about The Batman below.

The Batman wraps principal photography today

The director took to Twitter this morning to give the news with the hashtag “#LastDay” and tagging his cinematographer, Greg Fraser in the image.

Adding to this, the image Reeves attached is riddled (no pun intended) with potential clues involving the film.

Here is the announcement by Matt Reeves:

As seen above, the photo shows off a movie clapperboard wrapped for evidence along with many other mysterious items.

While it’s difficult to make out all the objects, the biggest standout is the card at the bottom which reads, “Just for you.” Did Riddler send Batman a Valentine? Maybe Paul Dano’s Riddler is just a huge Twilight fan. After all, Pattinson did play the lead in that film.

What is next for The Batman?

Due to this nightmare of a pandemic we have all been living in for the past year, it’s going to be an entire 365-plus days before the film hits a theater.

And honestly, considering Warner Brothers is offering its entire 2021 line-up to HBO Max, this might have been a wise move. A film like this should be a theater event only.

But hopefully, before too long, Matt Reeves will unleash another teaser to hold us over until the final product hits the multiplex. And given the Arkham Knight feel of the suit and the Se7en vibes of the DC Fandome trailer, it should be worth the wait.

That being said, there are plenty of DC movies ahead of us before the new vision of Batman Strikes.

For one, the internet campaign sensation that is Zack Snyder’s Justice League will land on HBO Max next week. On top of that, James Gunn will display his talents with The Suicide Squad in August, and that film is expected to hit both HBO Max and theaters simultaneously.

It may not be a Batman year but 2021 still holds a lot of potential for DC.

The Batman will release in theaters on March 4, 2022.