Deadpool star unsure if Domino will return for the next movie

Zazie Beetz as Domino in Deadpool 2. Pic credit: Fox

When Deadpool 2 arrived, the movie brought in two major comic book characters to join the Merc with a Mouth — Cable and Domino.

It looked like the two, along with Colossus, Negasonic Teenage Warhead and Yukio were all going to be back for the third movie.

However, Marvel bought Fox and that meant the MCU was the priority and most Fox properties were going to be rebooted, including the Fantastic Four and assumedly, The X-Men.

Then Deadpool fans got great news. Deadpool 3 was coming to the MCU and it would remain Rated-R. But what about the cast?

Is Domino coming to Deadpool 3?

Zazie Beetz interviewed with Collider about the possibility of Domino returning for Deadpool 3.

According to Beetz, she was supposed to be back in Deadpool 3 when it was at Fox. Since the sale, she hasn’t heard from anyone at Marvel or Disney about reprising the role.

However, she wants to return.

“I would love to revive the role. That was always in the world of what was potentially going to happen. I haven’t had any specific conversations around it. But I’m interested,” Beetz said. “Not only would I love to revive the role, I would love to figure out a way to make a Domino movie or something like that. We’ll see what happens, but I haven’t had any personal conversations.”

When Beetz signed onto Deadpool 2, it was a three-movie deal.

Beetz followed up her role as Domino in Deadpool 3 with a darker turn in DC’s The Joker, where she played the love interest for Joaquin Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck.

Deadpool 3 news

While Kevin Feige said that Deadpool 3 was coming from the MCU, would retain Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool, and would remain Rated-R, there is also bad news.

Deadpool 3 is not going to arrive for a long time.

Right now, it seems like filming might not even start in the next year. Marvel just hired Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin from Bob’s Burgers to write the script a few months ago.

There also seems to be little chance of Cable coming back since Josh Brolin plays him and he had such a massive role in the MCU as Thanos. However, there is always the possibility.

There is also little chance of the proposed X-Force spinoff coming from the MCU. It was a nice present to get Deadpool 3, but it seems Marvel is going in its own direction concerning the mutant population of the world of The X-Men.