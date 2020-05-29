Cate Blanchett to star in Borderlands horror film based on video game, Eli Roth to direct

Cate Blanchett has been tabbed by Eli Roth to star in his horror film based on the Borderlands video game.

This is huge news, especially in the gaming world, but it will allow Blanchett to really stretch herself as an actress as well.

Cate Blanchett and Eli Roth working together again

Eli Roth and Cate Blanchett also worked together on The House with a Clock in its Walls. The film co-starred Jack Black and came out in 2018.

Now, the duo is going to work on some material that is a bit darker. On Thursday, Roth took to Twitter to share everything he could about the big news.

The image shared below compares Blanchett to the character of Lilith that she will be playing in the Borderlands adaptation.

Having Blanchett close her deal to appear in the Lionsgate film also brings some added credibility to the project. She is a big name that can help with the eventual box office draw.

Speaking about Blanchett joining the Borderlands cast, Roth stated “I’m so lucky to have the amazing Cate Blanchett starring in Borderlands. We had the most incredible collaboration together on The House with a Clock in Its Walls, and I believe there’s nothing she can’t do.”

Everyone is definitely lucky that Blanchett and Roth are teaming up again.

Roth also added that “From drama to comedy and now action, Cate makes every scene sing. Working with her is truly a director’s dream come true, and I feel so fortunate that I get to do it again on an even bigger scale.”

Past projects Eli Roth has worked on

As a director, Roth has been behind the camera for films like Death Wish, The Green Inferno, Hostel, Cabin Fever, and Knock Knock. Roth also wrote and produced most of his films.

In short, he knows what he is doing in the genre. That bodes well to what Roth might be able to do with the script for Borderlands, but he will have a lot of eyes on him as he undertakes this particular project.

Borderlands is considered to still be in pre-production and the film has Aaron Berg and Craig Mazin attached to it as writers.

A basic premise for the story (and the video game) is that it is set on the abandoned planet of Pandora where people search for a mysterious relic. The movie could flesh out the plot points a bit further, but gamers are going to expect a lot when it comes to a theatrical version of the popular game.