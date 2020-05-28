Power of Women honorees from Variety feature Cate Blanchett, Patti LuPone, and Janelle Monae

Cate Blanchett, Patti LuPone, and Janelle Monae will be honored at Lifetime Presents Variety’s Power of Women: Frontline Heroes during a June ceremony.

Robin Roberts from Good Morning America will serve as the virtual host for the event, which will be a one-hour special taking place on Tuesday, June 9 at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.

What is Power of Women: Frontline Heroes?

The event is going to be a celebration of women serving on the frontlines during the coronavirus pandemic. Variety plans to broadcast the special live on Lifetime and on Facebook.

According to Variety, the event will “will celebrate the women on the frontlines of the pandemic — including doctors, nurses, teachers and researchers — who are putting themselves at risk to make a difference and working toward finding a solution in this crisis.”

In addition to the people being honored for what they are doing in the public sector, there is also a group of celebrities who are going to be honored “for their professional achievements and humanitarian efforts to various causes.”

Cate Blanchett will be honored for her work with UNHCR (the UN Refugee Agency), Patti LuPone for her work with Broadway Cares, and Janelle Monae for her work with Local Initiatives Support Corporation.

Variety Power of Women winners from the past

Previous honorees for this particular award from Variety include Laverne Cox, Jennifer Garner, Tiffany Haddish, Gigi Hadid, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nicole Kidman, Blake Lively, Helen Mirren, and Natalie Portman. They will all be paying tribute to the new honorees.

Also participating in the event will be singer Andra Day as the evening’s musical performer.

The event would normally have been held in a live setting but will have to be live-streamed due to the health situation taking place around the country.

Another aspect of the night will be to encourage viewers to contribute directly to the United Nations Foundation/World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Fund. Facebook has already agreed to match up to $10 million in donations.

Taking the time to recognize and shine a light on the tireless work performed by female doctors, nurses, teachers, researchers, and other essential workers during the pandemic is the main effort for this event.

According to Variety editor-in-chief Claudia Eller, “We are also thrilled to honor yet another inspiring group of women within the industry whose contributions to their respective humanitarian causes are making such a powerful impact on our global community.”

Eller goes on to state that, “Variety‘s Power of Women is one of our signature events. With our founding partner Lifetime, we knew it was crucial this year more than ever to expand our tradition and highlight our everyday heroes — the frontline workers who are courageously battling the pandemic.”