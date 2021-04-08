Captain Marvel 2 ready to begin filming, what you need to know about the MCU sequel

Brie Larson in Captain Marvel. Pic credit: Marvel

Captain Marvel 2 is preparing to start filming next month.

The sequel to the 2019 movie that told the origin story of Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel is set to start filming on May 31 in London and Los Angeles.

This is the same date that Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania starts filming.

Sign up for our Movie newsletter!

Captain Marvel ready to begin filming

The Captain Marvel 2 shooting news comes from Production Weekly, which revealed that the shooting schedule will take place at Pinewood Studios in the UK, as well as Los Angeles and New Jersey.

Nia DaCosta (Candyman) will direct the movie based on a script by Megan McDonnell (WandaVision).

DaCosta is the youngest filmmaker to ever direct a Marvel film, at 31. Her previous credits include film festival hit Little Woods, with MCU star Tessa Thompson (Thor: Ragnarok) in the lead, and the reboot of Candyman, produced by Jordan Peele, which is set for an August 27, 2021 release.

This is a change in creative talent, as the first movie was directed by the team of Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, based on their screenplay.

While Boden and Fleck are not returning, they are in talks to direct a possible Disney+ series for Marvel.

Ms. Marvel appearing in Captain Marvel

On top of Brie Larson’s return as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, the second Captain Marvel movie will also feature the return of Monica Rambeau from WandaVision, and the appearance of a young hero Disney+ fans will meet later this year in Ms. Marvel.

Monica Rambeau was a child in the first Captain Marvel movie and returned as an adult after the Blip in WandaVision. It was in that series that she developed superhuman powers.

Teyonah Parris will return to her role as Monica for the new movie, and it should hint at her soured reactions when anyone mentioned Captain Marvel in WandaVision.

As for Ms. Marvel, this is Kamala Khan, a teenage girl with the powers to change her body into any shape and size. She was a major superhero fan and took on the name Ms. Marvel, later receiving Carol’s blessing to use her old moniker.

In Marvel Comics, Ms. Marvel was also the first Muslim character to headline her own comic book series.

Iman Vellani will star as Kamala Kahn/Ms. Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the first major role for the teenage actor.

Zawe Ashton will star as the villain, although his identity remains a mystery.

Captain Marvel 2 is scheduled to hit theaters on November 11, 2022.