Captain Marvel 2 casts Zawe Ashton as the villain in MCU sequel

Brie Larson as Captain Marvel. Pic credit: Marvel

Although it is not scheduled to hit theaters until the end of 2022, Captain Marvel 2 is currently filling out its cast.

The latest news is that the movie has found its villain and it looks like it will be Zawe Ashton (Doctor Who, Velvet Buzzsaw) as the actress playing that role.

Zawe Ashton in Captain Marvel 2

There is no word on who Zawe Ashton will play in Captain Marvel 2.

Sign up for our Movie newsletter!

What is known is that the movie will not be another period piece (the first took place in the ’90s) and that it will take place in today’s Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Some popular fan theories for her character range from Moondragon (Kara Sofen) or maybe even S.W.O.R.D. head honcho Abigail Brand. The latter makes a lot of sense based on what we know so far about the world of Captain Marvel in the MCU.

Monica Rambeau in Captain Marvel 2

Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), who fans are meeting right now on WandaVision, will be in Captain Marvel 2.

Of course, Monica was in the original Captain Marvel, but as a young child. Her mother died during the five years after the snap and Monica is back in action.

Read More Falcon and Winter Soldier Super Bowl trailer offers a surprising MCU crossover

She is a member of S.W.O.R.D., which she built with her mother, although she has little power when it comes to the organization.

There is also the dirty look she gave when someone mentioned Captain Marvel’s name on WandaVision, so there seems to be some tension since they first met in the ’90s.

“You will find out what Monica’s been up to since Captain Marvel, where she was a little girl, throughout the course of WandaVision,” Parris told Rotten Tomatoes TV. “We definitely dive into her backstory and what’s been going on for her over the past years.”

Ms. Marvel in Captain Marvel 2

Teenage Muslim hero Ms. Marvel will also be in Captain Marvel 2.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Played by Iman Vellani, Ms. Marvel will debut in her own Disney+ series. Ms. Marvel is Kamala Khan, a Muslim-American who develops powers that allow her to shift her body into any form and size she wants.

She was also a major superhero fan and in the comics had a major fangirl moment when she met Captain Marvel, who gave her the blessing to use the name Ms. Marvel.

While Ms. Marvel was a member of the Champions in Marvel Comics, it is rumored she might be part of the new Young Avengers that seems to be forming as we speak in the MCU.

Captain Marvel 2 premieres in theaters on November 11, 2022. Ms. Marvel is scheduled to hit Disney+ late in 2021.