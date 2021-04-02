Bruce Campbell delivers the perfect Doctor Strange April Fools Day joke

Doctor Strange and Evil Dead. Pic credit: New Line/Marvel

April Fool’s Day is a perfect day for fake news to get spread all over the Internet, but it is also a good day to get some good laughs thanks to some of the brilliant celebrities out there.

One man who never fails to entertain his fans is Bruce Campbell, the star of Sam Raimi’s Evil Dead franchise.

There have been a ton of rumors that Campbell will cameo in Raimi’s Doctor Strange in the Multitude of Madness and on April Fool’s Day, Campbell pretended to leak a copy of the script with his cameo in it.

The gag had Campbell leak one page from the Doctor Strange in the Multitude of Madness script.

On this page, Doctor Strange approaches a disheveled man and asks if he has seen the Darkhold. Fans of WandaVision know the book well as one full of dangerous spells and black magic.

The disheveled man said he had never heard of it, but when Doctor Strange said it was an “ancient book of magic, a grimoire of darkness and evil,” the man had an interesting question.

“Does it have a face on the cover?” he asked Doctor Strange.

The joke hits well for fans of Bruce Campbell and Sam Raimi’s Evil Dead trilogy, and the TV show that followed, Ash vs. Evil Dead.

All the problems in that franchise started with Campbell’s Ash Williams who went to an old cabin with his friends and read from the Necronomicon, the Book of the Dead, which cast a spell that allowed the Deadittes to rise and attempt to conquer the world.

Here is the Necronomicon, an “ancient book of magic, a grimoire of darkness and evil,” but one with a face on the cover.

The Evil Dead Necronomicon. Pic credit: New Line Cinema

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Sam Raimi is directing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is the sequel to the 2016 movie by director Scott Derrickson.

Raimi also directed the original Spider-Man trilogy, and Bruce Campbell had a cameo in all three of those movies. This is why fans believe he will also pop up in this MCU movie.

There is no word on whether the Darkhold will appear in the movie, but actress Elizabeth Olsen said that the finale to WandaVision was a lead-in to the next Doctor Strange movie, and that showed her studying the book to try to bring her children, Billy and Tommy, back to the real world.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters on March 25, 2022.