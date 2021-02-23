Big Hero 6 characters Baymax and Hiro rumored to join MCU: Is Hiro the engineer in WandaVision?

Baymax and Hiro from Big Hero 6. Pic credit: Walt Disney Pictures

The MCU is back up and rolling again with WandaVision giving fans so much to chew on every week. With the properties back in full swing, that means development for MCU projects are moving forward, and the latest report claims Big Hero 6 might be involved.

The animated film which was a surprise hit back in 2014 was one of the first MCU properties to get the Disney animated treatment. But this time, the characters are said to be coming in the form of live-action.

What does this Big Hero 6 report mean? Here is what we know so far.

Sign up for our Movie newsletter!

Big Hero 6 characters arriving to the MCU

According to Disinsider, characters of Big Hero 6 are expected to make a live-action appearance in the future of Kevin Feige’s Marvel franchise. What is not confirmed from their sources is where or when the characters might make their appearance.

What they also could not confirm is how many of the characters from the property are expected to enter live-action

That said, they do say Hiro and Baymax are top priority.

This does make one wonder if the people at Marvel are setting up a future live-action Big Hero 6 film for Phase 5 or 6. Either way, it’s exciting to hear if the source is indeed credible.

Is Hiro the engineer in WandaVision?

Spoilers for WandaVision follow.

The series has been hinting at an engineer for the past few weeks. Specifically, someone Monica Rambeau knows and utilizes to break the force field Hex to speak to Wanda directly.

What is not implied is whether we have met the engineer or not yet. She spoke to a military person in the last episode who gave Monica a space vehicle to obstruct the perimeter but it’s unclear if that was the engineer.

It’s also not specific if the engineer is a robotics engineer. So is Hiro the major surprise cameo coming in the next two weeks?

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

While this writer hopes for a mutant such as Magneto or Xavier, having Baymax and Hiro be the surprise would be just as fun. Is it Luke Skywalker appearing in Mandalorian levels of greatness? Maybe not. But the appearance would definitely get fans excited.

Needless to say, as long as Marvel maintains this momentum with their properties and WandaVision being extremely popular globally, comic book fatigue is not going to happen.

Especially if we get the big lovable Baymax in the MCU.