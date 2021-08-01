The 15 best funny movies on Netflix (August 2021)

Talladega Nights and Austin Powers on Netflix. Pic credit: New Line/Sony

With all the world’s problems today, it is always good to sit down, put on a movie or TV show, and find something to laugh about.

There are the films that Netflix has licensed from major studios and more and more original features that the streaming giant is making on its own.

From romantic comedies to absurdist films and from action comic flicks to sketch comedies, there are plenty of funny movies on Netflix for everyone.

Here is a look at 15 funny movies you can catch that are available on Netflix as of August 2021.

Updated in August 2021: As with all movies that are not originals on Netflix, there are many great films that leave the service every month, including some great comedies.

However, we will update this list monthly, removing those films that are no longer available and replacing them with new movies that you can enjoy, often adding more offerings as this list of funny movies grows.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006)

Will Ferrell and John C Reilly in Talladega Nights. Pic credit: Sony Pictures

Will Ferrell was on a hot streak in the early 2000s and one of the best movies of that era for the comedian was Talladega Nights.

In the movie, Ferrell played NASCAR racer Ricky Bobby as he began to lose confidence when he ended up in competition with a French Formula One racer (Sacha Baron Cohen).

The movie also featured Farrell’s long-time collaborator John C. Reilly as his partner on the race team and was directed by Anchorman director Adam McKay.

Pineapple Express (2008)

Seth Rogen, James Franco, and Danny McBride in Pineapple Express. Pic credit: Sony

In 2008, David Gordon Green directed the stoner buddy comedy Pineapple Express.

The movie starred Seth Rogan as a process server who heads over to his drug dealer’s (James Franco) apartment to get some more weed. They then go together to serve a warrant.

The problem is that when they arrive to serve the warrant, the man (Gary Cole) murders someone with police officers on hand as accessories.

What results is a chase movie, where the two men are hapless yet somehow manage to overcome the odds as hitmen are unable to bring them down.

Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

Chyler Leigh and Chris Evans in Not Another Teen Movie. Pic credit: Sony

Before spoof movies ended up as the lowest form of the comedy genre, there were several movies that knocked it out of the park.

One of the last of these, and possibly the one that kickstarted the craze that led to some terrible movies over the next decade, was Not Another Teen Movie in 2001.

The movie starred Chyler Leigh (Alex Danvers in Supergirl) as the nerdy girl who was beautiful when she took off her glasses. It also starred a young Chris Evans (Captain America) as the hot boy she liked.

The movie spoofed most of the teen coming of age movies of the 80s and even included a cameo by ’80s star Molly Ringwald.

Midnight Run (1988)

Charles Grodin and Robert De Niro on a bus in Midnight Run. Pic credit: Universal

Midnight Run is a 1988 comedy action thriller with Robert De Niro and Charles Grodin electrifying the screen.

The plot has a bounty hunter (De Niro) trying to bring in a mob accountant (Grodin) after he embezzled $15 million from the mob.

However, as he tries to pull off this task, they two find themselves on the run from gangsters, corrupt federal officers, and rival bounty hunters.

The deadpan humor makes this a movie that is just as fun to watch today as it was over 30 years ago.

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997)

Mike Myers and Liz Hurley in Austin Powers International Man of Mystery. Pic credit: New Line Cinema

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery was the first in a three-movie comedy series starring Mike Myers as the spy Austin Powers.

In this first movie, Austin was placed into cryostasis until a time that the world needed him back to battle Dr. Evil in the future. Because he was placed in cryostasis in 1967, he was in no way prepared for what the world looked like in the ’90s.

The movie was a massive success as a fish out of water story, and this was Mike Myers at his creative best.

Legally Blonde (2001)

Reese Witherspoon in Legally Blonde. Pic credit: MGM

Reese Witherspoon stars in Legally Blonde, a comedy released in 2001 by director Robert Luketic.

Witherspoon is Elle Woods, a sorority girl who wants to win back her ex-boyfriend by proving herself, getting a Juris Doctor degree at Harvard Law School.

When she arrives, no one gives her a chance based on her appearance and bubbly personality, but she proves everyone wrong when she becomes a successful lawyer thanks to her never-ending self-confidence.

Good Burger (1997)

Keenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell in Good Burger. Pic credit: Paramount

In 1997, the current president of Nickelodeon, Brian Robbins, was a movie director and producer, and he made the movie Good Burger, based on the Nickelodeon skit from All That.

Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live) stars alongside Kel Mitchell (Kenan & Kel) as employees at Good Burger, where Dexter (Thompson) tries to make the money he needs to fix a car he damaged in an accident.

When Ed (Kel) comes up with a new secret sauce to help save Good Burger from going out of business when the new mega-burger joint Mondo Burger comes into town, but then Ed and Dexter find themselves tempted to do the unthinkable.

Zack and Miri Make a Porno (2008)

Seth Rogen and Elisabeth Banks from Zack and Miri Make a Porno. Pic credit: The Weinstein Company

Seth Rogen and Elizabeth Banks play best friends and roommates who are struggling to make a living.

However, the two realize that they can make some really good money by making porn movies and set out to star in one. However, when they begin to develop feelings toward each other, everything goes wrong.

This is a Kevin Smith-directed movie, with his unique style of humor. It also includes some of his core actors in Jason Mewes and Jeff Anderson, on top of real-life porn star Katie Morgan.

The Whole Nine Yards (2000)

Bruce Willis and Matthew Perry in The Whole Nine Yards. Pic credit: Warner Bros.

Matthew Perry (Friends) is a kind-hearted dentist who has a terrible home life and wants to find a way out.

When he learns that his next-door neighbor Jimmy (Bruce Willis) is a Chicago hitman, he makes the mistake of telling his wife and she pushes him to turn him in to collect a reward.

However, Oz likes Jimmy and doesn’t turn him in, which puts him in the middle of Jimmy and his ex-wife, who wants him dead so she can collect a giant financial windfall.

When a friend of Oz’s (Amanda Peete) turns out to also be a hitman, he realizes he is in the biggest mess of his life.

Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny (2006)

Jack Black and Kyle Gass in Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny. Pic credit: New Line Cinema

Jack Black has two loves in his life. His comedy and his music. In 2006, he brought them together with a fictional movie about his real-life fake band Tenacious D.

That might be hard to understand for non-fans, but Tenacious D is a real band that plays real music and tours and it has two members, Jack Black and Kyle Glass.

However, they go by pseudonyms Jables (J.B.) and Kage (K.G.), and most of their songs are over-the-top versions of arena rock.

This is their origin story where they find the Pick of Destiny and become stars. The movie also stars real-life rockers like Ronnie James Dio, Dave Grohl, Meat Loaf, and acting talent like Ben Stiller and Tim Robbins.

What a Girl Wants (2003)

Amanda Bynes and Colin Firth in What a Girl Wants. Pic credit: Warner Bros.

Amanda Bynes was one of the biggest stars in the early 2000s when it came to young adult movies.

In 2003, she was in a fish out of water story as she starred as Daphne, a 17-year-old who heads to England to meet the father who doesn’t even know she exists.

Her father is a former member of the House of Lords who is running for the House of Commons, seeking the role of Prime Minister.

The movie is a sweet story of a father and daughter meeting, but they find their journey thrown off by trusted officials who believe an American daughter would hurt his political career.

Superbad (2007)

Michael Cera, Jonah Hill and Christopher Mintz-Plasse in Superbad. Pic credit: Sony

Released in 2007, Superbad is a teen comedy with a lot of heart that remains one of the genre’s best.

Michael Cera (Evan) and Jonah Hill (Seth) are high school seniors, best friends since they were kids. They are heading off to different colleges, but want to have one last night of fun before going their separate ways.

They learn one of their friends (Christopher Plasse-Mintz) can get a fake ID, so Seth offers to buy beer for an end-of-school party with hopes to hook up with a girl.

Based on a script by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, it is easy to see them in the script, the main characters named after them. Plus, who can forget the fake ID under the name McLovin?

Eddie Murphy: Raw (1987)

Eddie Murphy in Raw. Pic credit: Paramount

While it might be a little raw for 2021, Eddie Murphy’s classic comedy standup Raw still packs a punch with some very funny material.

Murphy himself said he cringes at the old jokes, especially considering many of them are overly racist and raunchy, but when taken as a product of its time, there wasn’t anyone firing on all cylinders in comedy like Murphy was.

This was Murphy’s second comedy show to result in a standup film, and this one hit theaters and was the highest-grossing standup comedy concert film of all time at the box office.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975)

Monty Python and the Holy Grail. Pic credit: EMI Films

One of the funniest sketch movies of all time and one of the most iconic U.K. comedies in history is Monty Python and the Holy Grail.

Honestly, Monty Python fans have a lot to love on Netflix, as they have another movie called Life of Brian as well as their original sketch comedy Monty Python’s Flying Circus all available on the streaming giant.

In Holy Grail, the Monty Python guys star as King Arthur and his knights as they search for the Holy Grail. Moments like the Knights Who Say “Ni!” and the Black Knight are examples of some of the movie’s best funny scenes.

Always Be My Maybe (2019)

Randall Park and Ali Wong in Always Be My Maybe. Pic credit: Netflix

Always Be My Maybe is a Netflix original movie starring Ali Wong and Randall Park and directed by Nahnatchka Khan.

Park and Wong are childhood friends named Marcus and Sasha, who had a teen fling that ended poorly and had not seen each other since.

This funny movie picked up years later when Sasha returns to San Francisco, opens a restaurant, and then reconnects with Marcus. With his insecurities and her fame and success as a restauranteur, their relationship is threatened once again.

Keanu Reeves is also in the movie, playing himself, and is a national treasure in every scene he appears.