American Pie 9: ‘Girls’ Rules’ has viewers totally divided

American Pie 9: Girls’ Rules (American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules), the new installment in the American Pie film franchise, was the latest addition to Netflix’s slate of comedy movies.

The American Pie film franchise has gained a cult following among young people since Universal Pictures released the original movie, American Pie, in 1999,

Three other films followed American Pie (1999) in theaters: American Pie 2 (2001), American Wedding (2003), and American Reunion (2012).

A direct-to-video spinoff series, American Pie Presents, was launched in 2005 with the release of American Pie Presents: Band Camp.

Since the release of American Pie Presents: The Book of Love, fans have been waiting for the series’s next installment.

American Pie Presents: Girls Rules is the highly-anticipated fifth installment in the American Pie Presents spinoff series and ninth overall in the American Pie franchise.

If you haven’t watched the film and you’ve been wondering what it is about and whether it is worth seeing, here is what you need to know.

What is American Pie 9: Girls Rules about?

American Pie Presents: Girls Rules is a sex comedy directed by Mike Elliot, starring Madison Pettis, Lizze Broadway, Piper Curda, and Natasha Behman.

The film follows four teenage girls, Annie (Pettis), Kayla (Curda), Michelle (Behnam), and Stephanie (Broadway), during their senior year at East Grant Falls High School.

The girls are determined to take control of their love lives and harness girl power by banding together. They outline their goals for senior year and the girl power rules they need to follow to achieve them.

However, things don’t always go as planned, and the girls find themselves stumbling through messy romantic involvements, wild parties, and other sexy adventures during their final year in high school.

Fans are totally divided about American Pie 9: Girls’ Rules

Fans who have seen American Pie Presents: Girls Rules since its release on Tuesday have been talking about the new Netflix movie on Twitter, and the opinions are quite divided.

Many fans were disappointed by the movie and took to social media to slam it. Some of the audience reviews posted on social media were quite harshly critical of the movie.

“Warning: don’t watch American Pie Girls Rule on Netflix it’s a disgrace to the original American Pie movies,” one disappointed American Pie fan wrote. “Super corny and only 1 scene was worth a giggle.”

“Watching American pie girls rules. What garbage. That’s all that’s the tweet,” another disappointed fan wrote.

“I can’t believe I just made it through the travesty that is American pie 9: girls rule. The only similarity was that there was a stifler,” a third fan tweeted.

Some of the reviews were positive

Some fans were upset by the harshly negative reviews that some viewers posted on social media and defended the film.

“I’m seeing so many negative reviews about American pie: girls rule but tbh I loved the movie! So much of it is actually really relatable,” one fan tweeted.

Others tweeted that they thought the film was great.

“American pie: girls rules is the funniest one of the whole franchise and it came out this year,” a satisfied fan tweeted.

American Pie 9: Girls’ Rules is streaming on Netflix