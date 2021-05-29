3 movies to watch on Netflix if you like Army of the Dead

Martin Freeman stars in the apocalyptic movie Cargo. Pic credit: Netflix

Zack Snyder’s zombie thriller Army of the Dead has racked up big points with Netflix, quickly becoming one of their most popular movies on the platform. Shared across the Netflix social media accounts, they announced that the movie has been viewed in over 72 million households in the movie’s opening four weeks.

As of now, the movie is still trending in the United States, occupying the second slot in Netflix’s list of trending programs. Earlier this week, it was moved to second place by the 2015 family-comedy Home.

Army of the Dead tells the story of a major zombie outbreak in Las Vegas. During the two-and-a-half-hour movie, “a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.”

Critics have praised the horror movie for its violence, intense action sequences and gore. Here are three other movies to stream on Netflix that take a deep dive into the zombie subgenre like Army of the Dead.

#Alive

The 2020 movie #Alive takes a less-common approach to the zombie genre. This South Korean horror movie follows a live streamer as he is finds himself trapped in his apartment during a deadly zombie apocolypse.

Netflix describes this movie as, “As a grisly virus rampages a city, a lone man stays locked inside his apartment, digitally cut off from seeking help and desperate to find a way out.”

#Alive was a major success globally. It had its South Korea premiere in 2020 and dominated the box office before turning to Netflix for its international release.

Cargo

Slowing things down with Cargo, this apocalyptic movie doesn’t hold the same campy tone as Army of the Dead but it packs a hearty amount of gore and intensity.

Starring actor Martin Freeman, Cargo tells the story of a father and daughter pair who become stranded in Australia during a zombie apocalypse. The situation worsens as the father figure Andy discovers that he has been bitten by a zombie.

According to the rules, he has less than 48 hours to get his daughter to safety before the virus kicks him. During his journey, he befriends a young Aboriginal girl named Thoomi who becomes an integral part of his journey.

Cargo is well-received by critics, earning an 88% on Rotten Tomatoes. Critic Jimmy Donnellan from Cultured Vultures wrote, “A simple but effective story about fatherhood and sacrifice, Cargo is a zombie movie that you shouldn’t overlook on Netflix.”

Zombieland

Lastly is Zombieland, this 2009 zombie comedy film is packed with snark and bloody carnage. This cult classic famously stars actors Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson and Jesse Eisenberg.

The movie’s distributor Sony writes, “Nerdy college student Columbus has survived the plague that has turned mankind into flesh-devouring zombies because he’s scared of just about everything. Gun-toting, Twinkie-loving Tallahassee has no fears. Together, they are about to stare down their most horrifying challenge yet: each other’s company.”

Zombieland was a major success, both in terms of critic reception and box office. The horror flick was a number one box office success in North America and holds an 89% on Rotten Tomatoes.

If none of these movies are of interest, there’s always the option of rewatching The Walking Dead. Netflix famously houses the first nine seasons of the popular AMC zombie series. Nevertheless, let the zombie-watching begin!

All of the movies listed are currently streaming on Netflix.