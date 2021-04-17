10 Anthony Mackie movies and shows on Netflix: Synchronic, Outside the Wire and more

Anthony Mackie stars in the science-fiction drama Synchronic. Pic credit: Well Go USA

The science-fiction drama Synchronic was just added to Netflix on April 16 and it stars the beloved Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan in lead roles.

In just 24 hours on the streaming platform, the movie has made its way to the number two slot of the Top 10 in the U.S. Today on Netflix.

The movie was made in 2019 but was released in 2020 during the pandemic, and most people didn’t get a chance to see it as a result during its theatrical run. Netflix has added it along with tons of older programs onto the platform.

Sign up for our Movie newsletter!

Anthony Mackie fans were ecstatic to hear about this movie’s arrival onto the streaming platform.

While he has been acting for over two decades, his name has been trending a lot lately due to the weekly releases of his latest television series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, where he reprises his role as Sam Wilson/The Falcon.

Fans will be happy to know that Anthony Mackie has starred in many Netflix Originals and in addition to that, Netflix features tons of his other work. This list is perfect for a weekend binge-watch as the programs span across different genres and are of different lengths.

Here are nine movies and television shows starring Mackie that are currently streaming on Netflix and one that will be premiering soon.

Synchronic

As mentioned above, Synchronic was recently added to Netflix.

This movie tells the story of two paramedics, Steve (Mackie) and Dennis (Dornan), who are called to assist in a series of cases that don’t line up — these victims are either inexplicably dead or unable to recall the events which have transpired.

This mystery becomes intertwined with the paramedics’ personal lives as Steve finds out that he has an inoperable brain tumor and Dennis’s daughter goes missing.

After finding out that the cases are all linked to a drug called Synchronic, Steve decides to experiment with the drug and finds himself on a mind-bending adventure, seemingly traveling through time and space.

Synchronic hit theaters in October 2020, hit DVD and Blu-ray in January 2021, and is now ready for everyone to view on Netflix.

Outside the Wire

Outside the Wire is a Netflix Original film that premiered in January 2021. In this movie, Mackie plays a powerful android masterfully undercovered as a human officer, Captain Leo.

Taking place years into the future in Ukraine, Outside the Wire follows a group of soldiers as they are deployed into a battle between a group of pro-Russian rebels and the local resistance.

This movie received mixed reviews, with many critics saying that it was packed with action and exciting sequences but offered no substantial commentary on warfare or terrorism — which overall impacted its plot and lessened the weight of its characters.

Triple 9

Continuing with the action science-fiction genre is the 2016 movie Triple 9 which features an all-star cast.

In addition to Mackie, it stars Woody Harrelson, Kate Winslet, Gal Gadot, and Casey Affleck. The movie follows a group of criminals and corrupt detectives in Atlanta who are planning to murder a police officer so that they can pull off an unlikely heist.

They begin to target the cop and Marine Veteran Chris Allen (Affleck) who happens to be detective Marcus Belmon’s (Mackie) new partner.

Triple 9 is pure chaos as Marcus befriends Chris as part of the plan, and things subsequently go wrong — resulting in Marcus being out in a vulnerable position.

Altered Carbon

Altered Carbon is a cyberpunk Netflix Original series that ended up canceled after two seasons. Mackie stars in Season 2, taking over the role of Takeshi ‘Tak’ Kovacs.

Based on a book series by Richard K. Morgan, the series is set over 300 years in the future, located in a hyper-tech town called Bay City.

In the show, people’s consciousness is recorded onto a device implanted in one’s neck, called the stack. As time goes on, people can “resleeve” themselves into new host bodies.

The lead character Tak is a political operative who is on the quest for a new life and wishes to be reacquainted with an old lover.

Black Mirror

Mackie starred in a single episode of Black Mirror, which was Season 5, Episode 1, called Striking Vipers.

The episode follows two childhood best friends, Danny Parker (Mackie) and Karl Houghton (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) who find a strange way to deepen their bond while playing a virtual reality video game.

The episode raises a lot of questions about the different ways relationships are formed and maintained digitally and in person.

Starring alongside Mackie and Adul-Mateen in this episode is Marvel actor Pom Klementieff who plays Mantis in the MCU, Aquaman actor Ludi Lin and Sleepy Hallow’s Nicole Beharie.

IO Last on Earth

IO Last on Earth is a science-fiction movie that was originally released in 2019. The movie takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where the Earth has been rendered unlivable.

In response, people have been fleeing the planet to relocate to a new dwelling near the Jupiter moon, IO.

This movie combines all of the qualities of a science-fiction movie and a romantic drama. It follows the budding relationship between Sam (Margaret Qualley), one of the few people still residing on Earth, and Micah (Mackie).

Throughout the movie, it poses the questions: Have humans permanently damaged the Earth, and will Sam and Micah pause their explorations to escape safely?

Point Blank

Leaping away from the science-fiction genre is Point Blank, an action-thriller starring multiple Marvel actors. In this movie, starring alongside Mackie is Frank Grillo, best known for playing Brock Rumlow/Crossbones in the MCU and WandaVision’s Teyonah Parris.

Point Blank follows ER nurse Paul (Mackie) who is led to work with one of his patients, murder suspect Abe Guevara (Grillo), after finding out that his pregnant wife was kidnapped and is being held as collateral by a big-time gangster.

Netflix writes, “Pitted against rival gangs and a deadly ring of corrupt cops, the unlikely duo find a way to survive together in the fight of their lives.”

Real Steel

The 2011 movie Real Steel is another flick that features multiple Marvel actors. In addition to Mackie, Wolverine’s Hugh Jackman, Arrow’s Karl Yune, X-Men’s Kevin Durand, and Ant-Man’s Evangeline Lilly star in this science-fiction sports drama.

This movie, which at the time of its release took place years into the future, opens up in the year 2020 where athletic boxers have been replaced by robots.

Former boxer Charlie Kenton (Jackman) tries to get on board with this new change but finds himself struggling, both with the boxing robots and his estranged son.

He ends up figuring out how to piece together scrap materials into low-end fighters, using them at underground competitions.

Mackie stars in this movie as Finn, a close friend of Charlie who bets on the robotic boxing matches.

Black or White

Black or White abandons Mackie’s theme of action and science-fiction projects. It is a copy-and-paste drama about a custody battle involving a mixed-race girl.

Kevin Costner plays Elliot Anderson, a recently widowed man who has been caring for his mixed-race granddaughter Eloise ever since her mother died in childbirth.

Both of their lives are uprooted after Eloise’s paternal grandmother Rowena (Octavia Spencer) begins to fight for custody, demanding that Eloise is put under the care of her drug-addled son Reggie, who is Eloise’s birth father.

Mackie joins the cast as Rowena’s brother and lawyer Jeremiah.

The Woman in the Window

Mark your calendars! The 2021 psychological thriller The Woman in the Window will be arriving on Netflix on May 19. This movie also stars Mackie’s Falcon and the Winter Soldier costar, Wyatt Russell.

Netflix describes this movie as, “An agoraphobic psychologist befriends a neighbor across the street from her New York City brownstone condo, only to see her own life turned upside down when the woman disappears and she suspects foul play.”

Starring as the lead psychologist is the acclimated actor Amy Adams. Other cast members include Gary Oldman, Julianne Moore, and Brian Tyree Henry.

All of these movies and shows are currently streaming on Netflix, asides from The Woman in the Window which will premiere on May 19 on Netflix.