Zoë Kravitz is opening up for the first time about Channing Tatum relationship, says ‘I’m happy’ 

Sometimes less is more, especially when publicly discussing a relationship. If anyone knows the adage, it is Zoë Kravitz. She has two very famous parents: Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz.

Zoë Kravitz is speaking out for the first time in her relationship with Channing Tatum.

The Batman star graces the cover of March Elle, where she discusses her new projects, social media, her recently ended marriage, and her new relationship with Channing Tatum.

Rumors swirled that Zoë and Channing were dating after the two frolicked in the NYC streets in 2021. The two attended the 2021 Met Gala but walked the red carpet separately.

The Big Little Lies actress says she had never met Tatum before casting him in her film, Pussy Island. Pussy Island is Kravitz’s directorial debut and features Channing as a billionaire. She says, “Looking at his work and hearing him speak about Magic Mike and the live show, I’m like, ‘I think he’s a feminist. You need to be so far from who this is, where it’s not scary.’ And I don’t think we’ve ever seen him play someone dark. I’m excited to see him do that.”

As for Kravitz’s relationship with Channing? She utters two simple words, “I’m happy.”

Zoë took a break from social media after critics attacked her Met Gala dress

Zoë wore a stunning metal mesh Yves Saint Laurent dress to the 2021 Met Gala that was completely see-through. Reactions to the gown caused her to re-evaluate her social media presence. After one comment disapproved of her look, the actress responded, “Being uncomfortable with the human body is colonization/brainwashing. It’s just a body. We all got ’em.”

.@ZoeKravitz shines on the #MetGala red carpet (literally) in @YSL.

.@ZoeKravitz shines on the #MetGala red carpet (literally) in @YSL.

See every red carpet from the 2021 Met Gala: https://t.co/pB2SuY090I pic.twitter.com/7xIPJoZTS5

She later erased all of her Instagram posts and has just three pictures on her profile as of February. “The fact that people don’t think what they say affects a celebrity because you’re not a person to them is crazy. I’m a human being. I want to f***ing defend myself.”

She continues, “The fact that I’m like, ‘Should I have not worn that?’ No, I do what I want to do, and I make what I want to make, and if I’m now starting to be afraid of what other people are going to say or think, I’m no longer doing my job as an artist. I’m not experiencing the world and putting that into art. I’m walking on eggshells. F*** that. So, I needed to take a minute.”

Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman in the new The Batman

Zoe Kravitz plays Catwoman in the new Batman film, The Batman, opposite Robert Pattinson. Kravitz put in work to fill the legendary catsuit. The actress partook in three-hour gym sessions after eight-hour filming on set.

Kravitz says that the Catwomen have been “extremely nice and supportive,” acknowledging the importance of playing Selina Kyle. One actress wishing her well is Halle Berry, who thinks the actress will be “amazing.”

The Batman premieres in theaters on March 4, 2022.