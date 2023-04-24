Zendaya surprises Coachella with first performance in 7 years

It had been seven long years since Zendaya last graced stages with her enchanting voice. Last night, the multi-talented artist returned with a vengeance.

Zendaya showed that the wait was worth it, as the sensational artist captivated the crowd for a surprise performance.

Over the weekend, Zendaya returned triumphantly to the stage during one of the biggest music and arts festivals worldwide—Coachella.

This year, in a surprise collaboration with the renowned artist Labrinth, Zendaya reminded fans why she is a force in all areas of the arts.

Just because Zendaya’s performance wasn’t expected didn’t mean it was unappreciated.

Her powerful performance captivated festivalgoers from start to finish, resulting in an electric atmosphere and a social media frenzy.

Zendaya thrilled fans by performing two songs with Labrinth: All Of Us and I’m Tired from Euphoria. Both works received praise, with the former earning an Emmy nomination.

In an Instagram Stories share after the post, Zendaya wrote, “I cannot express my gratitude enough for this magical night. Thank you for my brother Labrinth for inviting me and giving me the most beautiful safe space to be on stage again.”

The music industry has undoubtedly missed Zendaya’s presence, but her flourishing acting career took center stage in recent years.

Zendaya has found her niche, starring in movies like Spider-Man: Homecoming and The Greatest Showman. She also saw success in television with the critically acclaimed HBO series Euphoria.

The Disney Channel alum has proven herself as an incredibly talented actress in high demand, perfecting her craft with each role.

Zendaya’s musical background

Before she became a blockbuster-leading actress, Zendaya had a few successful shows on the Disney Channel, including Shake It Up with Bella Thorne. Zendaya and Bella starred as teenagers who wanted to make it big in the dancing world, but they also sang on the show.

After starring on Shake It Up, Zendaya appeared in another Disney Channel, K.C. Undercover. On the show, Zendaya sang the theme song, Keep It Undercover.

On the HBO show Euphoria, Zendaya has entered the world of production, playing an integral role in the music selections.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Zendaya hinted at a return to music last year.

Zendaya tweeted, “I stepped away from music quite a while ago for a number of reasons, but I still really love it, so the kindness and support I’ve received the past few days just for a little tiny toe dip back into some music means the absolute world to me..thanks<3”

Fans will support their favorite talent, whatever she decides to do.