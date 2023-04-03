Zendaya showed she could rock any look, traveling to India and sporting a custom sari.

The Disney Channel alum shared her beautiful look on her Instagram Story, where she has 174 million followers.

The pictures showed Zendaya as she attended the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai.

Also in attendance at the NMACC Gala was Zendaya’s longtime flame, Tom Holland.

The two walked the red carpet separately, however.

Of course, Zendaya sparkled in attire influenced by the historically-rich region.

Zendaya delivers fashion win in Mumbai

Zendaya wore a custom-made sari by Indian designer Rahul Mishra. The garment had sparkles and flowing material with a gold bralette top.

Zendaya traveled to Mumbai and served a fashion win. Pic credit: @zendaya/Instagram

The asymmetrical bodice featured gold floral attachments on one side. The other side featured delicate blue fabric trailing behind Zendaya for extra drama.

Zendaya went to India and delivered a fashion win. Pic credit: @zendaya/Instagram

As for accessories, Zendaya wore a beautiful Bulgari bangle with a panther motif.

Her hair featured a center part and an elegant updo, allowing the gown to take center stage.

Besides the major fashion moment, some other things of note took place.

According to Yahoo, Zendaya and her longtime beau, Tom Holland, were also spotted holding hands.

In addition, Zendaya’s longtime friend and stylist, Law Roach, who made headlines when he announced his retirement last month, appeared on the red carpet. At the time of his retirement, Law cited fashion politics as a reason for stepping back from his role. While it remains unclear whether Law unretired, the magic between him and Zendaya was apparent.

Between the fashion moment, the return of Law, and the handholding moment, Sunday was filled with excitement.

Zendaya shares self-care secrets

As a famous face since she was a child, Zendaya has learned a thing or two about taking care of her skin.

The actress sat down with InStyle, sharing her beauty secrets and self-care routine.

Unsurprisingly, one of Zendaya’s biggest tips was protecting her skin from the sun.

She revealed, “Wearing SPF is No. 1. Everybody, wear your SPF! And I find it therapeutic to give myself a facial and do all those extra steps.”

Then, Zendaya listed her beauty essentials.

She continued, “Cleansing; cleansing with another cleanser; toning with, like, eight different things; then a spray; a sheet mask; a clay mask. It’s a little self-care.”

With her skin protected, Zendaya can take one of the glowing selfies that have become her staple.

She shared the secret for her shimmering appearance, revealing, “It’s all about the sun. Get in front of it and let the rays hit you. That and also be heavily moisturized.”