YouTuber WhistlinDiesel shot in the head in ricochet accident

WhistlinDiesel has been injured following an accident with a ricochet. Pic credit: WhistlinDiesel/YouTube

YouTuber WhistlinDiesel has been injured after a bullet ricocheted and hit him in the head while he was target shooting yesterday.

[Warning: some moderately graphic images below]

The 22-year-old automotive YouTuber was reportedly shooting at steel plates from a distance of four feet when he was hit in the forehead with a .50 Calibre bullet.

WhistlinDiesel, aka Cody Detwiler, was taken to a hospital where he received a CT scan and apparently got the all-clear, meaning he should make a full recovery.

He alarmed fans yesterday when he first posted a picture to Instagram of himself with a bloodied face. He wrote: “Not sure how I’m alive right now…. love you all and thanks for all of you.”

Detwiler later edited the post to say he’d been hit by a “.50 cal bullet ricochet from 4ft away right into my forehead.”

He said the medics were going to do a CT scan to make sure there was no swelling on the brain.

“They’re just doing some scans to make sure I don’t have swelling other than the 2” lump on my forehead and the copper jacket under my skin.” He added four crying with laughter emojis to show he was in good spirits.

WhistlinDiesel knows how it feels to be shot in the head

He later added to the post by writing, rather chillingly, “I literally know what it feels to get hit with a .50 cal…. in the head.”

Fans immediately began sending the car guru their best wishes, actress and car buff Emelia Hartford wrote in the comments: “Damn dude, glad you’re ok.”

One fan joked: “Trucks finally got payback, huh?” WhistlinDiesel has a reputation for not being exactly gentle with some of his vehicles. In a recent video, he destroyed his grandfather’s truck. Check out the video below.

WhistlinDiesel gave us an update a couple of hours later from his hospital bed. He had a nasty looking gash on his forehead, and he also showed a pic of the massive shell casing from the offending bullet.

He wrote: “You look at life a little differently when you pull the trigger of your .50 cal, and your head shakes and 🩸 starts dripping down past your eyes.”

” I put my hand up and just felt metal sticking out and about passed out.”

Thankfully, it looks as though he’s gonna be ok. His skull wasn’t cracked, and he sounds eager to get “back to target practicing.”

WhistlinDiesel shooting steel plates

WhistlinDiesel also explained what had happened: ” I was shooting steel plates from 4ft away like a boss to see how many it would go through. It went through 2.”

WhistlinDiesel, aka Cody Detwiler, is a somewhat controversial figure in the automotive industry, but he runs a highly successful YouTube Channel that focuses on all things car-related, but especially trucks, bulldozers, farm equipment, and off-roading vehicles.

His YouTube Channel has nearly 2 million subscribers.

Fingers crossed WhistlinDiesel makes a full recovery.

The automotive community is still reeling in shock from the Viper crash involving Christian from JR Garage. He was hospitalized at the end of last year but is expected to make a recovery.

Earlier last year, boxer Travell Mazion was tragically killed in a car crash in Austin, Texas, when the rising star of the Junior Middleweight Class was involved in a multi-car pile-up.