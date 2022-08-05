Wynonna Judd reacts to being left out of Naomi Judd’s will

Wynonna Judd at the 46th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Quasar/StarMaxWorldwide

Wynonna Judd is reportedly planning to contest her late mother Naomi’s will, which doesn’t include her famous daughters.

The country superstar died by suicide at age 76 in April just before her scheduled induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Following her shocking death, it was revealed that she left her estimated $25 million fortune to her husband, Larry Strickland.

The pair was married for 33 years and Strickland is the sole executor of her estate.

Wynonna is reportedly set to continue with her scheduled farewell tour planned with her late mother.

The duo made millions as the mother-daughter group, The Judds. In addition to her solo work, Wynonna is one of the best-selling country artists of all time.

Wynonna Judd reportedly feels entitled to some of her mother’s fortune

Wynonna is reportedly struggling financially after living lavishly, and a source claims that the singer feels her mother “built her fortune” partially due to her own success, a source told Daily Mail.

“She was the one who was the lead singer of The Judds dating back to the 1980s and took Naomi from working as a nurse to being a star,” the source continued, adding that, “it was Wynonna’s amazing voice that pushed them over the top.”

The reported will contention is said to have caused a rift between Wynonna and her sister, Ashley Judd, who supports their mother’s will.

Wynonna is reportedly going ahead with the previously scheduled farewell tour with her mother, due to her financial issues.

The Judds are one of the most successful country bands, earning five Grammy Awards for the Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal, and nine Country Music Association awards.

A little over two weeks before her untimely death, Naomi performed alongside Wynonna at the Country Music Awards.

The source claimed that “finances are near and dear” to Wynonna, who reportedly has a history of money trouble.

Ashley Judd, who continues to have a successful Hollywood career has a reported net worth of $14 million.

Naomi Judd’s graphic death record has been kept private

A court order granted the Judd family’s request to keep Naomi’s death record sealed from the public.

Naomi’s husband, Larry Strickland, and their two daughters filed for injunctive relief to protect their family’s privacy earlier this week.

The filing requests that the investigation into Judd’s suicide remain private, including records that depict Judd in a “graphic manner,” according to NBC News.

Ashley revealed shortly after her mother’s death that she used a gun to end her life. The 54-year-od actress also opened up about the trauma after discovering her mother’s body.