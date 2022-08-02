Naomi Judd left daughters Wynonna and Ashley out of her will

Naomi Judd omitted her daughters, Ashley and Wynonna, from her will. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Country music singer Naomi Judd, who sadly passed away in April, left her two daughters, Wynonna and Ashley, out of her will.

Naomi Judd had suffered for many years from mental illness; unfortunately, she committed suicide by shooting herself a mere day before she was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. She was 76.

Wynonna had made up one half of The Judds with her mother. She and sister Ashley made a heartbreaking speech in tribute to their mom at the Hall of Fame ceremony.

However, news has now emerged that Naomi left her two daughters out of her last will and testament. Instead, she made her husband Larry Strickland the sole executor of her estate. The pair had been married for 33 years.

According to court documents obtained by Page Six, the older Judd gave Strickland “full authority and discretion” over all aspects of her estate, which is thought to be worth approximately $25 million. The will reportedly did not even mention Wynonna and Ashley.

In the event that Strickland was unable to be the executor, Naomi had asked that her brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr act as co-executors.

Wynnona Judd is reportedly upset about not being in Naomi Judd’s will

According to RadarOnline, Wynonna is upset about this outcome. The outlet claimed an insider told them Wynonna, as a member of The Judds, “believes she was a major force behind her mother’s success.”

As per Page Six, the will was prepared in 2017 and was signed by two witnesses stating that Naomi was of “sound mind, memory, and understanding, and not under any restraint or in any respect incompetent to make a Last Will and Testament.”

The day after their mother’s death, Wynonna and Ashley left an emotional mark on the Country Music Hall of Fame audience in Nashville, Tennessee, when they gave a tearful speech.

Ashley told the audience, “My momma loved you so much… I’m sorry that she couldn’t hang on until today.”

And Wynonna said, “I’m gonna make this fast because my heart’s broken, and I feel so blessed. It’s a very strange dynamic to be this broken and this blessed. … Though my heart’s broken, I will continue to sing because that’s what we do.”

Ashley Judd found Naomi Judd’s body after suicide

In May, Ashley told Diane Sawyer on Good Morning America that she had been staying with her mom when she committed suicide and that she had found her mother’s body.

Ashley said Naomi Judd had killed herself with a firearm. And she admitted she was suffering from trauma as well as grief.