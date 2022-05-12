Ashley Judd opens up about mother’s death, says Naomi Judd died from self-inflicted gunshot

The late Naomi Judd and her daughter Ashley in 2013. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Naomi Judd died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, her daughter Ashley Judd reveals in an emotional interview.

The Country music star passed away just a day before she was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame with her daughter Wynonna Judd.

Ashley Judd shared an essay on Mother’s Day to pay tribute as her family continues to grieve their tragic loss.

Ashley Judd reveals how she discovered her mother’s body

Ashley sat down with Diane Sawyer on Good Morning America earlier this week in an interview about Naomi Judd.

The actress revealed that she is responsible for speaking about her mother and raising awareness about mental health.

“Her brain hurt, it physically hurt and I’m tasked with an exceedingly difficult task in disclosing the manner of the way my mother chose not to continue to live, she said, continuing:

“I thought about it so much because once I say it, it cannot be unsaid because we don’t want it to be part of the gossip economy. I will share with you that she used a weapon. Mother used a firearm, so that’s the piece of information that we are very uncomfortable sharing but understand.”

The 54-year-old also revealed how she found her mother’s body.

“I visit with my mom and pop every day when I’m home in Tennessee, so I was at the house… and Mom said to me, ‘Will you stay with me?’ And I said, ‘Of course I will.’” She recalled, continuing:

“I went upstairs to let her know that [her] friend was there, and I discovered her. I have both grief and trauma from discovery.”

Naomi Judd spoke about her mental health before her tragic death

Naomi’s death came after she and her daughter Wynonna announced a tour in what would have been a first in more than ten years.

According to PageSix, in 2016, Noami spoke about her mental health struggles after ending a tour in 2011.

“[Fans] see me in rhinestones, you know, with glitter in my hair, that really is who I am,” she said, continuing. “But then I would come home and not leave the house for three weeks, and not get out of my pajamas, and not practice normal hygiene. It was really bad.”

Wynonna and Naomi formed The Judds, a country singing duo with 14 number one hits, five Grammy wins, and six studio albums.

They stopped performing in 1991 after Naomi was diagnosed with Hepatitis C, but the late singer returned to the stage with her daughter over the years after she embarked on a successful solo career.

If you or someone you know is in suicidal crisis or emotional distress, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or text Crisis Text Line at 741741.