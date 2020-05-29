Woody Allen says denouncing him ‘became the fashionable thing to do’

Woody Allen has accused actors who disown or denounce him as only do so because they think it’s fashionable.

The writer and director of Annie Hall has been dogged by allegations of sexual abuse by his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow; However, Allen, 84, denies any wrongdoing and says actors who denounce him “have no idea of the facts.”

The stars of his recent movie A Rainy Day in New York, Timothee Chalamet, and Selena Gomez now both say they regret working with the director.

Speaking to The Guardian newspaper, Allen hit back by saying Chalamet, Gomez, and other actors, including Mira Sorvino, Greta Gerwig, Colin Firth, and Rebecca Hall only ditched him because it’s the latest Hollywood fashion.

Woody Allen called the accusations’ silly’

Allen explained his view: “It’s silly. The actors have no idea of the facts, and they latch on to some self-serving, public, safe position.”

“Who in the world is not against child molestation? That’s how actors and actresses are, and [denouncing me] became the fashionable thing to do, like everybody suddenly eating kale.”

He then went on to accuse Chalamet of publicly condemning him only because he was hoping to win an Oscar for his performance in Call Me By Your Name.

“Timothee afterward publicly stated he regretted working with me and was giving the money to charity. But he swore to my sister he needed to do that as he was up for an Oscar for Call Me By Your Name, and he and his agent felt he had a better chance of winning if he denounced me, so he did.”

Woody Allen praised wife Soon-Yi Previn

This week Allen also paid tribute to his current wife, Soon-Yi Previn, who he credits with calming him down after their marriage. He claimed his wife has changed him and helps him with his neuroses.

His marriage to Previn is also controversial as she is 35 years his junior and was also one of the children he adopted with his then-wife Mia Farrow.

Allegations of sexual abuse against Dylan Farrow first emerged in 1992 during a bitter custody battle with former wife, Mia Farrow. There were two separate investigations, but no charges were ever brought against the filmmaker.

Allen has also been disowned by his biological son Ronan Farrow, who supports his sister Dylan in her allegations that she was abused.

Ronan Farrow was instrumental in the establishment of the #MeToo campaign after he uncovered the sexual abuse allegations against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.