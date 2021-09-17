WizDaWizard death: Rapper reportedly found dead in Hallandale Beach

Florida rapper WizDaWizard was found dead in his hometown under mysterious circumstances. Pic credit: @dill35mm/Instagram.

WizDaWizard, a rapper, and Kodak Black affiliate was reportedly found dead on Hallandale Beach under unusual circumstances.

He was allegedly shot to death; however, this has not yet been confirmed by investigating officers.

Wiz Da Wizard was signed to Kodak Black‘s Sniper Gang label. Earlier this year, he collaborated with the Florida rapper on the song Righteous Reapers alongside Sykobob and Wam SpinThaBin.

WizDaWizard was from Hallendale and was well-known locally.

According to Local 10 News, police officers arrived at a home near Northwest 6th Terrace and 10th street on Friday morning and found a dead body.

A large crowd gathered on the scene where the body was found, and the deceased, who is unnamed in reports, has been identified as rapper WizDaWizard.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Several associates have confirmed his death on social media.

Hip Hop photographer Dill35mm paid tribute to the Broward County rapper on Instagram, writing, “Damn Wiz, we had big plans.. Rest In Peace A Florida Legend.”

No gunshots in the area

News reports about the deceased man believed to be WizDaWizard’s death claim that the police did not receive any notifications of gunshots or a struggle in the area where the body was found.

A man walking his dog discovered the body on Friday morning.

Furthermore, police told the media that foul play is suspected in the death but did not confirm the cause of death.

According to NBC Miami, no one had lived at the home near where the deceased was found for several months.

Police are currently investigating whether the deceased body was moved to the area, and no suspects have been named when writing this report.

Tributes pour in for Wiz

WizDaWizard has millions of views on YouTube, and his music began taken off recently with songs such as Don Dada’s featuring EST Gee and What’s Da Jwett with Jojo.

He is also known for songs such as Keep That Iron and Hommie Scene.

The Florida rapper’s death led to several tributes on social media. WizDaWizard was friends with rapper YNW Melly and his YNW record label associates.

A music engineer, Scrilla, revealed that he worked with the rapper the night before his death, and they were scheduled to work on music the following day.

Damn my boy WizDaWizard 🕊

pic.twitter.com/Wt2SojPXk8 — CEORawMotives 🦈 (@OvoLew) September 17, 2021

WizDaWizard wanted out of his contract

Last month, Wiz Da Wizard revealed that he was unhappy with his Sniper Gang label contract.

On Instagram Live, Wizard claimed that he did not have “beef” with Kodak Black but wanted to leave his record label.

Kodak Black, released from prison earlier this year, has also been feuding with his former record label artist Jackboy. The former friends had a heating shouting match on Instagram Live.

It is unclear whether WizDaWizard and Kodak Black resolved their contractual issues before his death. The rapper was reportedly 24 years old.