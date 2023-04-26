Why wasn’t Sofia Richie’s brother at her wedding?

Last weekend’s joyous occasion of Sofia Richie‘s wedding to Elliot Grainge was full of love but was missing a key figure.

The couple made things official in the south of France with a ceremony that matched their elegant energy.

However, one notable absence left many curious: Sofia’s brother, Miles Richie.

After all, Miles has been a longtime best friend of Elliot’s. He was expected to stand next to Elliot as he said his vows.

Unfortunately, a last-minute factor made Miles’ attendance at the wedding all but impossible.

After Miles was noticeably absent from wedding photos, fans had questions about the musician’s whereabouts.

Miles Richie tests positive for COVID-19 and misses Sofia Richie’s wedding

As it turns out, Miles tested positive for COVID-19.

TMZ revealed the positive test result forced Miles to miss the grand affair, which took place last weekend.

A representative for Miles cleared things up once and for all, revealing the positive test was the reason for his absence.

The representative revealed, “Miles wasn’t feeling well before the wedding so he got a COVID test, and it came back positive.”

The representative continued, “Sofia would have loved for her brother to have been there on her special day, but she understands why he couldn’t make it. The 28-year-old musician was missed by the family and all the wedding guests.”

Despite Miles’ inability to physically be present — the son of Lionel Richie found a way to share the love.

Miles took to his IG Stories to send well wishes to his sister and new brother-in-law. He wrote a heartwarming social media message, “Absolutely obsessed with you two. Love you.”

The brother of Nicole Richie respected health protocols while wishing the newlyweds well.

Speaking of Nicole, The Simple Life alum was on hand for the celebrations, ensuring Sofia wouldn’t be alone. Also in attendance was Sofia’s father Lionel, who showed approval for the couple.

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge tie the knot

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge made things official with a destination wedding in the south of France.

The wedding, which took place at the lavish Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, was a parade of fashion and fame.

The audience was star-studded, with Nicole Richie and her husband, Joel Madden, Paris Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum, and Cameron Diaz and her partner Benji Madden watching the ceremony.

As for the fashion, Sofia wore three custom Chanel gowns, channeling her inner French woman and paying homage to the terroir that graciously hosted her event.

After the wedding, Sofia made things extra official, changing her IG handle to “Sofia Richie Grainge.”