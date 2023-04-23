Sofia Richie ties the knot with Elliot Grainge in France

Sofia Richie is officially married after an extravagant ceremony in the south of France.

The sister of Nicole Richie tied the knot with her beau, Elliot Grainge, with whom she grew up.

After proposing to Sofia with a beautiful engagement ceremony in Hawaii, fans and family couldn’t wait for the big day.

And luckily for everyone involved — the wait wasn’t long.

The ceremony took place at a picturesque chateau in the romantic countryside of France.

And as the daughter of music legend Lionel Richie, it’s no surprise the occasion was a star-studded and magical event.

The celebrity attendance was amplified by Elliot, who hails from an established family background. His father is Universal Music Group chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge, and he is an accomplished music executive.

Sofia Richie marries longtime love Elliot Grainge

Sofia and Elliot made things official at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes.

The reception venue was truly remarkable as it featured lush green gardens, cascading fountains, and plenty of floral arrangements adorning the arches and walkways. The ambiance captivated the essence of the French countryside magnificently.

The bride looked stunning in an exquisite lace gown designed by the classic designer Chanel. The dress featured an elaborate train, with Elliot and Sofia’s initials sewn into the garment in blue.

With intricate detailing and French elegance, Sofia’s gown perfectly embodied her elegance and surroundings.

The guest list included an array of celebrities who gathered together to witness Sofia and Elliot’s love story unfold.

In attendance at the event was her sister Nicole Richie, accompanied by her husband, Joel Madden. Also flying in was longtime family friend Paris Hilton with her husband, Carter Reum. Additionally, Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden were there to watch the couple exchange their vows.

Sofia’s legendary musician father, Lionel Richie, walked his daughter down the aisle in an emotional moment.

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge’s relationship history

Sofia and Elliot dated for nearly one year before he popped the question in April 2022.

But Sofia and Elliot go way back, and the newlywed groom was friends with Sofia’s brother for years.

The children of two powerful people in the music industry — Sofia and Elliot grew up together.

A source told Page Six, “They have been friends for years, and Elliot is also close with Sofia’s brother, Miles.”

The relationship came shortly after Sofia’s breakup with longtime beau Scott Disick, who was nearly two decades her senior.

The source added, “It’s very nice for Sofia to date someone who her family approves of and likes.”

Congratulations to the newly married couple!