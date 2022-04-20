Sofia Richie engaged to Elliot Grainge. Pic credit: Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Sofia Richie is engaged, and her fans and friends are shocked!

The model shared the romantic photos of her proposal and her ring on social media. Sofia’s fiance, Elliot Grainge, popped the question on a romantic date in scenic Hawaii.

For people who have been living under a rock, Sofia is Lionel Richie’s daughter and Nicole Richie’s little sister.

Sofia previously dated Kourtney Kardashian’s baby daddy, Scott Richie. Sofia and Scott were on and off and dated from 2017 to 2020. She briefly dated Matthew Morton before she started dating Elliot in 2021.

Sofia Richie is engaged to Elliot Grainge

Sofia Richie announced her engagement on social media, and her comments section went crazy. Sofia shared two pictures featuring her and her new fiance, Elliot Grainge.

The first picture showed Elliot on his knee as he popped the question to Sofia. Her hands were on her face as she looked overjoyed. Sofia’s hair was in a sleek bun, and she wore a flowing white dress.

The lovers were surrounded by candles and white flower petals in the romantic shots. Palm trees and lush greenery further improved the gorgeous backdrop of the photo.

The second picture showed Sofia and Elliot kissing in a romantic embrace. Sofia’s hand was on Elliot’s cheek, and it showed off the stunning engagement ring.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Sofia wrote in the caption, “Forever isn’t long enough @elliot.”

Sofia’s engagement ring is a massive emerald-cut diamond that looks great on her finger.

Pic credit: @sofiarichie/Instagram

Bella Hadid seemed particularly surprised.

She commented, “OMG!!!!!?” and “Omg!!!!!”

Rita Ora wrote, “Congratulations,” and a red heart emoji.

Simon Huck also appeared surprised and wrote, “What!!!!!! Wow!!!!!!”

Pic credit: @sofiarichie/Instagram

Paris Hilton, the childhood friend of Sofia’s sister Nicole, commented, “Congratulations sis!! So happy for you two! Love you!”

Ashley Tisdale wrote, “​​CONGRATS!!!”

Sofia’s friend shared more intimate pictures from the proposal.

She wrote in the caption, “MY BEST FRIENDS ARE GETTING MARRIED!”

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge have dated for one year

Sofia Richie has dated Elliot for one year.

Some people might be wondering, “Who is Elliot Grainge?”

Elliot is the son of Lucian Grainge, the CEO of Universal Music Group and the chairman of the huge corporation.

Elliott doesn’t have many pictures on his Instagram, but most of them feature Sofia.

A source revealed, “They have been friends for years, and Elliot is also close with Sofia’s brother, Miles.”

The source continued, “It’s very nice for Sofia to date someone who her family approves of and likes.”

Congratulations to the happy, newly engaged couple!