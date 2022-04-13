Ashley Tisdale is beach-ready in a tiny bikini for Cabo trip 

Ashley Tisdale works her bikini body in a new video. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

High School Musical star Ashley Tisdale is still living her best life. The mother-of-one celebrated her gorgeous figure and amazing view in a new social media post.

Ashley shared the sights and sounds of Mexico, which featured her bikini body and delicious meals.

She gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her beautiful hotel, luxurious private jet, and awesome swimwear collection. The upbeat video featured a popular song in the background.

The Suite Life of Zack and Cody star is living a sweet life, indeed.

Ashley Tisdale rocks her bikini body in a new video

Ashley Tisdale shared a TikTok video that revealed a sneak peek into her vacation life.

The Disney actress shared a clip featuring her smokin bikini body and tasty treats.

The video starts with Ashley on a private plane en route to Mexico. She records her feet, adorned with white socks, and focuses the camera out the window.

The next shot showed her expensive accommodations at a hotel that overlooked the water. The camera pans to vibrant guacamole, salsa, chips, and mouth-watering tacos. Then the video shows Ashley in various swimwear, and she eventually changes to a white one-piece swimsuit. She pouts her lips and sticks out her hips in the playful photograph.

Ashley danced in a tiny brown bikini that displayed her taut tummy and washboard abs. She also posed in a strapless black bikini and showed off her enviable figure.

She wrote as the caption, “When In Cabo,” and included some beachy emojis.

The song, Mean featuring Flo Milli, played in the background as Tisdale lived her best life.

Pic credit: @ashleytisdale/Instagram

One fan remarked on Ashley’s wardrobe changes and asked, “What was the total number of bathing suits? That’s the most important question :-) you look fabulous.”

Another fan said enviously, “I need a vacay here! Looks amazing!”

Ashley’s comments were full of praise and compliments for her toned physique.

Ashley Tisdale’s daughter just turned one year old

Time flies for Ashley Tisdale as she and her husband Christopher French had a child, daughter Jupiter Irish French, last March. The actress created a heartfelt post to celebrate her daughter’s first birthday a couple of weeks ago.

She kisses her daughter’s cheek in the sweet photos as she laughs and smiles. Ashley’s baby wears a crown to signify her big day.

She wrote in the caption, “It’s Jupiter’s world and we’re all just living in it. I still can’t believe my baby turned one this week!!! We had to go all out to celebrate my favorite girl.”

The Disney actress is all grown up.