Rita Ora is irresistible as she shares rear-view in a cheeky thong

Rita Ora is cheeky in a thong. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Landmark-Media

Rita Ora is no stranger to sharing photos of her hot body. The How We Do singer often shares pictures at exotic locations internationally.

Rita posts pictures in bikinis, at the beach, by the pool, or in her backyard.

If you’ve got it, flaunt it!

Her latest cheeky shots showed fans what she was working with, and her ample assets were on full display.

Rita Ora irresistible as she shares a rear-view in a thong and her comments are on fire

Rita Ora wasted no time as she posted a picture of herself in a thong on her social media.

Tall palm trees and lush greenery accentuated the beautiful background of the photos.

Rita wore a large hat to protect her skin from damaging sun rays and not much else.

Her voluptuous booty was the source of envy for many, as her perky bottom lacked cellulite.

Rita wore a thong and shared the view from afar. The bright blue ocean was visible in the background, and she held a towel.

Rita removed the towel for the second picture as she faced the camera and revealed her taut tummy and long legs.

She wrote in the caption, “lil old me..just mindin my beeeznas.”

Rita’s comments were full of fire emojis to indicate the singer was hot. She also received some heart-eyed emojis in the comments, including a couple from Chantel Jeffries.

Pic credit: @ritaora/Instagram

Rita Ora talks about fame in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar

Rita Ora’s extensive music career has spanned nearly a decade. The singer is often photographed wherever she goes, and naturally, people ask her about her fame.

An interviewer with Harper’s Bazaar Australia asked the singer about her experience with fame.

Rita said, “People ask me all the time, ‘What is fame like?’ And it’s really hard to explain fame if you’re not in it. It’s a very weird concept. I don’t really think about it as a reality.”

Rita has managed to keep her life normal at home. She said, “I don’t bring it home with me. I love to think of myself as a normal person.”

The singer has maintained a level head on her shoulders, and she knows the assignment. She explained, “And when I go outside, I know, Now it’s work time. People might come and talk to you. People may come and take pictures of you. It’s just something that comes with the territory.”

She finished that people are surprised by her humble nature, and she was okay with that. She said, “Everyone who meets me says, ‘Wow, you’re super down to earth.’ But I’ve always been like this.”

Rita plans to star in Beauty and the Beast on Disney+.