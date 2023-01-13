Sofia Richie was stylish for a Pilates session. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Sofia Ritchie’s abs looked incredible as she was pictured after wrapping up a Pilates class in Los Angeles yesterday.

The 24-year-old model got engaged to music executive Elliot Grainger last year and is reportedly planning her upcoming wedding.

In the photo, Sofia flashed a smile and showed her toned physique in a dark green crop top and a matching pair of fitted leggings.

She looked stunning in the fashionable activewear spandex outfit and accessorized with stud earrings and green-rimmed sunshades.

Sofia carried a brown leather bag and tied a dark puffer jacket and sweater around her waist for gym day.

She completed the look by putting on pink Chanel slippers and went with minimal makeup for the sweaty session of Pilates.

Pic credit: TheHollywoodFix.net / BACKGRID USA

Sofia Richie reveals her strict diet to fit into her wedding dress

Just before the new year, Sofia opened up about her diet leading up to her wedding.

In a deleted Instagram Story, seen by E! News, the socialite said, “My wedding is in a few months so I wanted to get an early start on it. I try my hardest to fast until 12pm ( with the Exception of coffee),” she wrote.

She continued, “For lunch I have either a salad or a high-protein meal. I eat my dinner around 630 pm, which is the last meal before I go to bed ( no snacking ).”

Sofia also revealed that she is being selective about which food groups she is going to consume.

“I have high protein with tons of veggies. I try my hardest to avoid any carbs or sugar, but sometimes I give myself a little treat.”

In the footage seen by the outlet, the 24-year-old is also working out in circuit exercises and plans to walk for one hour per day to aid in her weight loss.

She also cautioned her followers to listen to their bodies rather than replicate her diet.

“You should do what feels best for your body. Incorporating some carbs isn’t horrible when you are training hard. Hope this is helpful!” she concluded.

Sofia Richie shows her huge engagement ring

Sofia showed love to her husband-to-be by sharing a photo of the pair kissing.

She thanked him for the most “special moment” of her life in an intimate Instagram post.

In the series of photos, she also flashed her engagement ring, which features a huge diamond.

In another post, Sofia wished Elliot a happy birthday and shared a selfie of the pair looking happy. She also called her fiance the greatest thing that ever happened to her.

The social media personality has been in a whirlwind romance with the music executive, who is the son of Lucian Grainge, the chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group.

After her split from Scott Disick in 2020, she started dating Elliot in April 2021.