Whoopi Goldberg slams Barbie movie critics: ‘It’s about a doll!’

Whoopi Goldberg has no time for Barbie movie haters.

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie has sparked some criticism, particularly from conservative political voices.

Among those who have spoken out against the movie are Ben Shapiro, a popular online columnist, and Senator Ted Cruz.

Ben Shapiro called Barbie a “flaming garbage heap of a film” on Twitter and said it was one of “the most woke movies I have ever seen.” Whatever that means, Ben.

At the same time, Ted Cruz says it’s apparently “Chinese communist propaganda.”

According to Whoopi, boycotting the Barbie movie is just about as dumb as anyone can get.

Whoopi Goldberg claps back at Barbie criticism

“It’s a movie!” she exclaimed on The View. “It’s a movie about a doll!”

“I thought y’all would be happy,” she continued. “[Barbie] has no genitalia, so there’s no sex involved. Ken has no genitalia, so he can’t — it’s a doll movie! And the kids know it’s colorful, and it’s Barbie.”

That wasn’t all, either.

Whoopi noted that kids aren’t viewing the movie through a political lens but rather through an impartial perspective since they are not adults.

“You guys, I want y’all to tell your daughters why you’re not taking them to the Barbie movie,” she said. “I want you to explain to them what’s wrong with Barbie.”

Plus, Whoopi has a strong love for Barbie and proved it by showing off her white heels that featured a clear base filled with Barbie doll heads.

“Now look, I love my Barbie,” she added. “It’s a doll movie, guys. I’m shocked that that’s what’s freaking you out these days.”

Alyssa Farah Griffin sides with Whoopi on this one

Alyssa Farah Griffin is one of the more conservative hosts on The View, but even she agreed that outrage about the Barbie movie is a bit ridiculous.

She stated that she had people in her life on both sides of the political spectrum that went to see that movie and enjoyed it. She noted that these conservative influencers may be “out of touch” with the Republican Party.

“It’s fun,” Alyssa noted. “Greta Gerwig’s brilliant.”

“But also, I’m so taken by some of these right-wing men who have all these thoughts on masculinity,” she continued. “Like, somehow, the Barbie movie is going to make them feel emasculated. No, caring so much about it is honestly the most emasculating thing I could think about it.”

“It’s a movie. That’s what we do,” Whoopi said. “We make movies about all kinds of stuff. We make movies about people who fly; we make movies about dolls who talk and walk.”

“And they hit two things: they talk about the real world that everybody lives in, and they talk about Barbie world. And they’re two different things. And it’s meant to make you just think or pause; it’s not meant to do anything but give you a good time,” she added. “Go see the movie!”